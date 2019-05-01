Resources
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
Justin Havre
Upgrade Your Bedroom, Improve Your Sleep: How to Facilitate Quality Rest and Relaxation at Home
n order to have a productive next day, and stay in great health, getting a good night's sleep is paramount. Without ample rest, the mind and body just cannot keep up with daily demands.
Chris Bailey
7 strategies to keep your phone from taking over your life
Chris Bailey, a productivity expert, shares personal tips on how to prevent your smartphone from enveloping you.
Leah Kade
“Black Mirror” S05, Ep02: “Smithereens” Reflects on Digital Addiction
From the first episode, viewers knew that Black Mirror was more than just a show. It was and still is a commentary on modern life and possible outcomes for humanity and society.
Johann Hari
The Likely Cause of Addiction Has Been Discovered, and It Is Not What You Think
Drugs have been outlawed by multiple nations, but addiction is still widely misunderstood. People do not become addicted to drugs, but rather the comfort they find when among the drugs and users.
Nicola Woolcock
‘Shame the parents who give mobiles to toddlers’
According to Katharine Birbalsingh, a principal at Michaela Community School in London, parents who allow their children to play with mobile phones should be shamed.
Arunas L. Radzvilavicius
No, You’re Not Addicted to Social Media
Radzvilavicius, a researcher on human behavior, frames social media differently to encourage change, instead of creating another status quo.
Marina Koren
The Case for Wearing AirPods All the Time
Do you wear headphones to cue others of your unavailability? You are not alone. Some wear them for courage others to create a barrier.
Drew Austin
Always In
Wear headphones while ordering coffee is one thing, but wearing AirPods communicates a refusal to be present.
Alexandra Samuel
The Art of Digital Addiction
For centuries everyday life inspired books, plays and operas, some more exotic or poor. It is more than a trend today, with art taking from plausible futuristic dystopias.
Did we miss something?
Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here
David Nikel
Friluftsliv: The Key To Living A Happy Life In Norway
While many of us would find a happy life in the northern country of Norway more than a difficult adjustment, the key to the continuously ranked happy country is simple. Go outside.