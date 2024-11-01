The organiser of the promotion "Earphones for 1$/€/£/zł with Mudita Kompakt" (hereinafter referred to as the "Promotion") is Mudita sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Warsaw at ul. Jana Czeczota 6, 02-607 Warsaw, entered into the Register of Entrepreneurs of the National Court Register kept by the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw in Warsaw, 13th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, under KRS number 0000467620, NIP 5252558282, REGON 146767613, with a share capital of 1,040,000.00 PLN, phone: +48 223433783, e-mail: [email protected] (hereinafter referred to as the "Seller" or "Organizer").

The promotional discount is applied automatically in the cart, without the need to enter additional discount codes.

The Promotion covers one pair of Mudita Earphones per order. Any additional Mudita Earphones added to the order are sold at the regular price.

Upon fulfilling the condition referred to in paragraph 1, the price of the Mudita Earphones will automatically be reduced in the cart to the value of 1 (one) unit of currency. The currency and the amount due for the Mudita Earphones depend on the country of delivery selected when placing the order, i.e.:

Mudita Kompakt phone (as a single product or as part of any bundle available in the Store containing the Mudita Kompakt phone),

The condition for participating in the Promotion is to jointly and simultaneously add the following products to the cart in the Store:

This Promotion cannot be combined with other promotions, sales, or discount codes available in the Store, unless the terms and conditions of another promotional campaign expressly state otherwise.

The consumer has the right to withdraw from a distance contract on the terms specified in the Consumer Rights Act and the Store's standard return policy.

In order to withdraw from the Agreement, the Promotion participant must inform the Seller (Mudita sp. z o.o., 02-607 Warsaw, ul. Jana Czeczota 6, e-mail: [email protected]) of their decision by means of an unequivocal statement.

The promotional price of the Mudita Earphones applies provided that the Customer keeps the Mudita Kompakt phone (or the bundle containing this phone) purchased in the same order. The Customer may withdraw from the contract regarding the Mudita Kompakt phone without the obligation to return the Mudita Earphones, subject to paragraph 4.

In the event of a partial return, i.e. when the Customer returns only the Mudita Kompakt phone but decides to keep the Mudita Earphones, the refund amount for the Mudita Kompakt phone will be reduced by the difference between the regular price of the Mudita Earphones applicable in the Store on the day the order was placed (before the promotional discount was applied) and the promotional price actually paid for the earphones.

In the event that the Customer makes a partial return and decides to return only the Mudita Earphones (keeping the Mudita Kompakt phone), they will receive a refund of the amount actually paid for the earphones under the Promotion, i.e. 1 PLN, 1 EUR, 1 GBP, or 1 USD (depending on the currency in which the order was paid).