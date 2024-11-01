The organiser of the “Extended Satisfaction Guarantee - 30 Days” promotion (the “Promotion”) is Mudita spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością, with its registered office in Warsaw, Poland, at ul. Jana Czeczota 6, 02-607 Warsaw, entered in the Register of Entrepreneurs of the National Court Register maintained by the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw in Warsaw, 13th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, under KRS No. 0000467620, Tax Identification Number (NIP): 5252558282, REGON: 146767613, with a share capital of PLN 1.040.000,00, telephone: +48 22 343 37 83, e-mail: [email protected] (the “Seller”).

The Promotion is conducted through the online store available at store.mudita.com.

The Promotion is limited in scope and is available exclusively to selected users of the online store. Eligibility for the Promotion is determined by the Seller's IT system, and information regarding eligibility is displayed to the user before the order is placed.

The Promotion is available exclusively to consumers entering into a sales agreement with the Seller for purposes not directly related to their trade, business, craft or profession; and natural persons entering into a sales agreement directly related to their business activity, provided that it follows from the agreement that it is not of a professional nature for such person, in particular having regard to the scope of the business activity disclosed in the Central Registration and Information on Business.