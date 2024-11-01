I. General Provisions
The organiser of the “Extended Satisfaction Guarantee - 30 Days” promotion (the “Promotion”) is Mudita spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością, with its registered office in Warsaw, Poland, at ul. Jana Czeczota 6, 02-607 Warsaw, entered in the Register of Entrepreneurs of the National Court Register maintained by the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw in Warsaw, 13th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, under KRS No. 0000467620, Tax Identification Number (NIP): 5252558282, REGON: 146767613, with a share capital of PLN 1.040.000,00, telephone: +48 22 343 37 83, e-mail: [email protected] (the “Seller”).
The Promotion is conducted through the online store available at store.mudita.com.
The Promotion is limited in scope and is available exclusively to selected users of the online store. Eligibility for the Promotion is determined by the Seller's IT system, and information regarding eligibility is displayed to the user before the order is placed.
The Promotion is available exclusively to consumers entering into a sales agreement with the Seller for purposes not directly related to their trade, business, craft or profession; and natural persons entering into a sales agreement directly related to their business activity, provided that it follows from the agreement that it is not of a professional nature for such person, in particular having regard to the scope of the business activity disclosed in the Central Registration and Information on Business.
The term “Satisfaction Guarantee” used in the name of the Promotion is solely a marketing designation and does not constitute a commercial guarantee within the meaning of Articles 577 et seq. of the Polish Civil Code.
II. Products Covered by the Promotion
The Promotion applies to products offered in the online store store.mudita.com (hereinafter: the “Promotional Products”).
The Seller may terminate the Promotion or restrict its scope to selected products, as well as modify this scope at its own discretion, provided that such amendment shall not affect the rights acquired by participants who made a purchase before its entry into force.
III. Eligibility
The Promotion is available only to users who are presented, during the checkout process, with an offer to participate in the “30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee” Promotion (the “Eligible Participants”).
An Eligible Participant becomes entitled to benefit from the Promotion provided that they:
add a Promotional Product to their shopping cart during the period in which the Promotion is active for them; and
successfully complete the purchase of the Promotional Product.
Users who are not presented with the Promotion during the checkout process are not eligible to participate in the Promotion and may only exercise the standard statutory right to withdraw from the contract within 14 days.
IV. Subject of the Promotion
Pursuant to the Polish Consumer Rights Act of 30 May 2014, a consumer who concludes a distance contract or an off-premises contract is generally entitled to withdraw from such contract within 14 days without giving any reason and without incurring costs, subject to the statutory exceptions.
Under the Promotion, the Seller grants the Eligible Participant an additional contractual right to withdraw from the sales contract concerning a Promotional Product within 30 days from the date on which the Promotional Product is taken into possession.
The 30-day withdrawal period expires 30 days after the day on which the Eligible Participant, or a third party indicated by them other than the carrier, takes possession of the Promotional Product.
Where a single order consists of multiple goods delivered separately, in batches or in parts, the 30-day withdrawal period shall commence on the day on which the Eligible Participant, or a third party indicated by them, takes possession of the last item, batch or part.
V. Return Procedure
In order to withdraw from the sales contract, the Eligible Participant must notify the Seller (Mudita sp. z o.o., ul. Jana Czeczota 6, 02-607 Warsaw, Poland, e-mail: [email protected]) of their decision to withdraw by means of an unequivocal statement submitted through:
The returned product must be in unchanged condition and comply with the requirements of the Seller's standard return policy (i.e. complete and not damaged).
The consumer may use the Promotional Product only to the extent necessary to establish its nature, characteristics and functioning.
Any liability for diminished value of the Promotional Product shall be assessed in accordance with the provisions of the Polish Consumer Rights Act.
VI. Final Provisions
Matters not governed by these Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the Mudita Online Store Terms and Conditions available at https://mudita.com/pl/legal/terms-conditions/store-19-06-26/ and by the applicable provisions of law.
These Terms and Conditions shall enter into force on 15 October 2026.
The Promotion shall remain valid until revoked.
The Seller reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions. Sales contracts concluded before an amendment enters into force shall remain governed by the version of the Terms and Conditions applicable on the date the relevant contract was concluded.
Eligible Participants shall be informed of any amendments to these Terms and Conditions electronically, via the e-mail address provided when placing the order.
Any amendment to these Terms and Conditions shall not affect the rights acquired by participants who purchased Promotional Products before such amendment became effective.