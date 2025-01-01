Customer Support Specialist (front/back desk)

City:Warsaw, Office or Hybrid , Poland Type:Full-Time

🔍 About position:

Enter the world of Customer Support as a part of a highly acclaimed Mudita Customer Support Team. Answer emails and phone calls, assess devices, cooperate with engineers and software developers, make Customers happy. This position is a perfect opportunity to gain experience in Customer Support and develop a wide array of skills.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Handle customer inquiries through various communication channels (phone, email, chat)

Diagnose and resolve customer-reported issues

Provide information about products, services, company policies, and processes

Collaborate with other departments to resolve more complex issues

Maintain records of customer interactions and report ongoing issues

Proactively take actions to enhance customer satisfaction

Monitor and analyze customer feedback to continuously improve support processes

Handling warranty claims

😎 Requirements:

Great communication skills, both written and verbal

B2/C1 English, fluent Polish

Ability to quickly solve problems and work under pressure

High level of empathy and patience in dealing with customers

Ability to work effectively in a team and independently

Positive attitude

🚀 Nice to have:

Fluent German

Experience in a similar customer support role

JIRA & Confluence experience

Support ticket platform experience (Zendesk, Freshdesk etc.)

🙌 Cool working environment:

Hybrid work (2-3 days/week remote)

Flexible working hours

Permanent contract

26 paid days off

Freedom and transparency

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Short decision-making process

Office location near Metro Racławicka

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU.

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and Chairman.