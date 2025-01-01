Customer Support Specialist (front/back desk)
City:Warsaw, Office or Hybrid, Poland
Type:Full-Time
🔍 About position:
Enter the world of Customer Support as a part of a highly acclaimed Mudita Customer Support Team. Answer emails and phone calls, assess devices, cooperate with engineers and software developers, make Customers happy. This position is a perfect opportunity to gain experience in Customer Support and develop a wide array of skills.
📋 Key Responsibilities:
Handle customer inquiries through various communication channels (phone, email, chat)
Diagnose and resolve customer-reported issues
Provide information about products, services, company policies, and processes
Collaborate with other departments to resolve more complex issues
Maintain records of customer interactions and report ongoing issues
Proactively take actions to enhance customer satisfaction
Monitor and analyze customer feedback to continuously improve support processes
Handling warranty claims
😎 Requirements:
Great communication skills, both written and verbal
B2/C1 English, fluent Polish
Ability to quickly solve problems and work under pressure
High level of empathy and patience in dealing with customers
Ability to work effectively in a team and independently
Positive attitude
🚀 Nice to have:
Fluent German
Experience in a similar customer support role
JIRA & Confluence experience
Support ticket platform experience (Zendesk, Freshdesk etc.)
🙌 Cool working environment:
Hybrid work (2-3 days/week remote)
Flexible working hours
Permanent contract
26 paid days off
Freedom and transparency
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Short decision-making process
Office location near Metro Racławicka
🔍 About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.
We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU.
Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and Chairman.
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Information regarding the processing of personal data of candidates
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”