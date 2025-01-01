Engineering Manager (Android)
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-Time
🔍 About position:
Mudita, a tech company focused on creating healthier technology, is looking for a person to lead the Android Development team. Our Android team maintains and develops MuditaOS K - a custom operating system based on the Android Open Source Project - and builds mobile applications. We are looking for someone with a solid technical background, practical skills, and a broad range of competencies in software development and technical team management. The ideal candidate can design and implement software, plan the team’s work, and support the team in achieving success.
This role is directly under the IT Director, managing an internal team + working with external suppliers.
📋 Key Responsibilities:
Delivering quality software on time and within budget in an agile environment
Development and maintenance of existing MuditaOS K
Development of a new Android-based operating system for new products
Parallel work on several products
Managing a development team - recruitment, mentoring, career development, and
performance evaluation
Improving competence, efficiency and quality of team work
Cooperating with stakeholders on planning products roadmap
Tracking and reporting results
Implementing best practices throughout the software development lifecycle
Collaborating with third-party vendors to deliver products
😎 Requirements:
Experience managing a technical team - at least 3 years
Experience working with and managing third-party suppliers or service providers
Understanding of Android OS architecture
Hands-on experience with Kotlin Multiplatform
Proven ability to estimate effort and plan delivery timelines
Proficiency in software design and working knowledge of UML
Solid understanding of software architecture patterns
Experience using AI tools effectively in the development process
Track record of defining and implementing best practices like CI/CD, traceability, and documentation standards
Ability to make decisions independently and delegate tasks clearly
Ability to resolve conflicts directly and constructively
Willingness to share knowledge with others
Experience working in Scrum
Fluent in English and Polish (spoken and written)
Willingness to work mostly on-site
🚀 Nice to have:
Higher education in IT (engineering or master's degree) is welcome
🙌 Cool working environment:
Full time - B2B contract
Work mainly from the office in Warsaw, location near Metro Racławicka
Flexible working hours
Ownership and career growth opportunities
26 days paid vacations and all public holidays on a B2B contract
Co-financing for a multisport card, private health care and English classes
2 paid days off for volunteering
🔍 About us
We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU⌚📱Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions.
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Information regarding the processing of personal data of candidates
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”