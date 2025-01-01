Lead Hardware Systems Engineer (consumer electronics)

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-Time

🔍 About position:

We are seeking an individual who embodies a team-oriented and goal-driven mentality. At Mudita, we value professionals who demonstrate a strong sense of ownership, overseeing projects from initiation to completion. Trustworthiness and responsibility are essential. The ideal candidate will possess the ability to engage thoughtfully and respectfully with team members, vendors, and clients. We appreciate a bias for thoughtful action rather than hasty decision-making.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Focus on the delivery of consumer electronics products

Support component selection and system integration

Review solutions from contractors/ODMs and validate integration feasibility

Lead cross-functional discussions and ensure technical consistency across teams

Close collaboration with suppliers, vendors and internal engineering team to ensure the delivery of cost-efficient and reliable products

Conduct research and analyses of hardware components and solutions

Lead product validation testing, analyze and resolve hardware issues, with a focus on quality assurance

😎 Requirements:

Min 4 years experience with designing electronic devices

Systems thinking and the ability to break down complex device behavior into manageable requirements

Excellent documentation and communication skills

Electronic Engineering basic knowledge

Mechanical Engineering basic knowledge

Software / Firmware basic knowledge

Experience with team work, team management

Good English both spoken and written

🚀 Nice to have:

Experience with electronic hardware certification processes and knowledge of certification standards and requirements

Jira/Confluence experience

🙌 Cool working environment:

Full time - UoP or B2B contract

Work mainly from the office in Warsaw, location near Metro Racławicka

Flexible working hours

Freedom and transparency

26 days paid vacations and all public holidays on a B2B contract

Co-financing for a multisport card, private health care and English classes

2 paid days off for volunteering

Quality before deadlines approach

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU.

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and Chairman.