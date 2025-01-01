Mudita Kompakt available in regular sale! Get a discount on your first purchase.

    Browse other positions

    Lead Hardware Systems Engineer (consumer electronics)

    City:Warsaw, Poland

    Type:Full-Time

    🔍 About position:

    We are seeking an individual who embodies a team-oriented and goal-driven mentality. At Mudita, we value professionals who demonstrate a strong sense of ownership, overseeing projects from initiation to completion. Trustworthiness and responsibility are essential. The ideal candidate will possess the ability to engage thoughtfully and respectfully with team members, vendors, and clients. We appreciate a bias for thoughtful action rather than hasty decision-making.

    📋 Key Responsibilities:

    • Focus on the delivery of consumer electronics products

    • Support component selection and system integration

    • Review solutions from contractors/ODMs and validate integration feasibility

    • Lead cross-functional discussions and ensure technical consistency across teams

    • Close collaboration with suppliers, vendors and internal engineering team to ensure the delivery of cost-efficient and reliable products

    • Conduct research and analyses of hardware components and solutions

    • Lead product validation testing, analyze and resolve hardware issues, with a focus on quality assurance

    😎 Requirements:

    • Min 4 years experience with designing electronic devices

    • Systems thinking and the ability to break down complex device behavior into manageable requirements

    • Excellent documentation and communication skills

    • Electronic Engineering basic knowledge

    • Mechanical Engineering basic knowledge

    • Software / Firmware basic knowledge

    • Experience with team work, team management

    • Good English both spoken and written

    🚀 Nice to have:

    • Experience with electronic hardware certification processes and knowledge of certification standards and requirements

    • Jira/Confluence experience

    🙌 Cool working environment:

    • Full time - UoP or B2B contract

    • Work mainly from the office in Warsaw, location near Metro Racławicka

    • Flexible working hours

    • Freedom and transparency

    • 26 days paid vacations and all public holidays on a B2B contract

    • Co-financing for a multisport card, private health care and English classes

    • 2 paid days off for volunteering

    • Quality before deadlines approach

    • Office location near Metro Racławicka

    🔍 About us

     Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

    At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

    We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU.

    Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology.  Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and Chairman.