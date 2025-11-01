Mudita Radiant is live on Kickstarter. Back now with the highest discount - up to 30%!

    TypeScript Developer (Backend)

    City:Warsaw, Poland

    Type:Full-Time, Fix-Term Employment Contract (umowa o pracę na czas określony)

    Project duration: 1.11.2025 - 31.10.2026

    Salary: 20-24k gross / month

    Working model: remote / hybrid

    🔍 About position:

    The project scope includes developing a system for publishing and distributing e-ink applications to mobile devices — the Mudita App Store — along with a dedicated developer portal (a counterpart to Google Play or the Apple App Store, but designed specifically for e-ink devices). The final outcome will be a complete distribution platform featuring built-in security, verification, and app distribution mechanisms, as well as a mobile application for end users and a developer portal. Sounds interesting? Apply via join@mudita.com

    📋 Key Responsibilities:

    • Designing, implementing, and maintaining scalable backend services based on Nest.js

    • Developing solutions based on microservices architecture and patterns such as DDD and Event-Driven Architecture

    • Designing and developing APIs (REST, GraphQL, WebSockets) and integrating them with other systems

    • Data modeling and managing the structure of relational databases, particularly PostgreSQL and TypeORM

    • Implementing authentication and authorization mechanisms using services such as OpenID, Auth0, Google Identity, or similar

    • Ensuring the security of backend services and following best practices for data protection and access control

    • Optimizing the performance of applications, API services, and databases

    • Creating and maintaining unit and integration tests to ensure high code quality

    • Collaborating with frontend, DevOps, and QA teams

    • Documenting API service architecture

    😎 Requirements:

    • Minimum of 5 years of experience in developing services as a Backend Engineer/Developer

    • Advanced knowledge of Node.js, Nest.js, and microservices architecture

    • Practical experience with architectural patterns such as DDD and Event-Driven Architecture

    • Strong knowledge of relational databases, particularly PostgreSQL

    • Proficient in JavaScript and TypeScript

    • Experience in data modeling

    • Strong understanding of backend service security best practices

    • Experience designing API services that implement user authentication using services such as OpenID, Google, or Auth0

    • Experience with application testing tools

    • Hands-on experience in creating unit and integration tests

    • Experience in designing and implementing APIs (REST, GraphQL, WebSockets)

    • Practical knowledge of database and API performance optimization

    • Proficiency in working with Git repositories

    • Experience with service containerization

    🙌 Cool working environment:

    • Flexible working hours between 8-18

    • Freedom and transparency

    • Co-financing for a multisport card, private health care and English classes

    • 2 paid days off for volunteering

    🔍 About us

    We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU⌚📱Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions.