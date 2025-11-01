TypeScript Developer (Backend)
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-Time, Fix-Term Employment Contract (umowa o pracę na czas określony)
Project duration: 1.11.2025 - 31.10.2026
Salary: 20-24k gross / month
Working model: remote / hybrid
🔍 About position:
The project scope includes developing a system for publishing and distributing e-ink applications to mobile devices — the Mudita App Store — along with a dedicated developer portal (a counterpart to Google Play or the Apple App Store, but designed specifically for e-ink devices). The final outcome will be a complete distribution platform featuring built-in security, verification, and app distribution mechanisms, as well as a mobile application for end users and a developer portal. Sounds interesting? Apply via join@mudita.com
📋 Key Responsibilities:
Designing, implementing, and maintaining scalable backend services based on Nest.js
Developing solutions based on microservices architecture and patterns such as DDD and Event-Driven Architecture
Designing and developing APIs (REST, GraphQL, WebSockets) and integrating them with other systems
Data modeling and managing the structure of relational databases, particularly PostgreSQL and TypeORM
Implementing authentication and authorization mechanisms using services such as OpenID, Auth0, Google Identity, or similar
Ensuring the security of backend services and following best practices for data protection and access control
Optimizing the performance of applications, API services, and databases
Creating and maintaining unit and integration tests to ensure high code quality
Collaborating with frontend, DevOps, and QA teams
Documenting API service architecture
😎 Requirements:
Minimum of 5 years of experience in developing services as a Backend Engineer/Developer
Advanced knowledge of Node.js, Nest.js, and microservices architecture
Practical experience with architectural patterns such as DDD and Event-Driven Architecture
Strong knowledge of relational databases, particularly PostgreSQL
Proficient in JavaScript and TypeScript
Experience in data modeling
Strong understanding of backend service security best practices
Experience designing API services that implement user authentication using services such as OpenID, Google, or Auth0
Experience with application testing tools
Hands-on experience in creating unit and integration tests
Experience in designing and implementing APIs (REST, GraphQL, WebSockets)
Practical knowledge of database and API performance optimization
Proficiency in working with Git repositories
Experience with service containerization
🙌 Cool working environment:
Flexible working hours between 8-18
Freedom and transparency
Co-financing for a multisport card, private health care and English classes
2 paid days off for volunteering
🔍 About us
We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU⌚📱Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions.
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Information regarding the processing of personal data of candidates
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”