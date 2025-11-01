TypeScript Developer (Backend)

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-Time, Fix-Term Employment Contract (umowa o pracę na czas określony)

Project duration: 1.11.2025 - 31.10.2026

Salary: 20-24k gross / month

Working model: remote / hybrid

🔍 About position:

The project scope includes developing a system for publishing and distributing e-ink applications to mobile devices — the Mudita App Store — along with a dedicated developer portal (a counterpart to Google Play or the Apple App Store, but designed specifically for e-ink devices). The final outcome will be a complete distribution platform featuring built-in security, verification, and app distribution mechanisms, as well as a mobile application for end users and a developer portal. Sounds interesting? Apply via join@mudita.com

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Designing, implementing, and maintaining scalable backend services based on Nest.js

Developing solutions based on microservices architecture and patterns such as DDD and Event-Driven Architecture

Designing and developing APIs (REST, GraphQL, WebSockets) and integrating them with other systems

Data modeling and managing the structure of relational databases, particularly PostgreSQL and TypeORM

Implementing authentication and authorization mechanisms using services such as OpenID, Auth0, Google Identity, or similar

Ensuring the security of backend services and following best practices for data protection and access control

Optimizing the performance of applications, API services, and databases

Creating and maintaining unit and integration tests to ensure high code quality

Collaborating with frontend, DevOps, and QA teams

Documenting API service architecture

😎 Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in developing services as a Backend Engineer/Developer

Advanced knowledge of Node.js, Nest.js, and microservices architecture

Practical experience with architectural patterns such as DDD and Event-Driven Architecture

Strong knowledge of relational databases, particularly PostgreSQL

Proficient in JavaScript and TypeScript

Experience in data modeling

Strong understanding of backend service security best practices

Experience designing API services that implement user authentication using services such as OpenID, Google, or Auth0

Experience with application testing tools

Hands-on experience in creating unit and integration tests

Experience in designing and implementing APIs (REST, GraphQL, WebSockets)

Practical knowledge of database and API performance optimization

Proficiency in working with Git repositories

Experience with service containerization

🙌 Cool working environment:

Flexible working hours between 8-18

Freedom and transparency

Co-financing for a multisport card, private health care and English classes

2 paid days off for volunteering

🔍 About us

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU⌚📱Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions.