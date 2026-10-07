MuditaOS K 1.6.1 bugfix rollout is complete

We’re happy to announce that MuditaOS K 1.6.1 is now available to all Mudita Kompakt users. The rollout is complete, bringing fixes for the missed-call notifications and SIM PIN prompts reported after the 1.6.0 update.

Following reports from our community, we paused the remaining rollout of MuditaOS K 1.6.0 while our team investigated these issues. We know that incorrect call notifications and repeated SIM PIN requests were frustrating for those affected, and we’re sorry for the disruption.

The rollout of MuditaOS K 1.6.1 began on September 30 2026, and our team has now confirmed that all batches have been released.

This update includes the following fixes:

Correct missed-call badges. The Phone app no longer mistakenly counts all past calls as missed after an update. The badge now displays the correct count and resets once you’ve viewed all missed calls. Consistent missed-call counts. The lock screen and home screen now synchronize their missed-call counts correctly. Refined SIM PIN prompts for Offline+. You no longer need to enter your SIM PIN each time you turn Offline+ off. The PIN is now only required when disabling Offline+ immediately after restarting your Kompakt.

Thank you for your patience while we worked on these fixes, and for taking the time to share your feedback. Your reports helped our team identify the problems and understand how they were affecting everyday use.

If you haven’t installed MuditaOS K 1.6.1 yet, please check for a software update on your Mudita Kompakt. Head to SETTINGS & then SOFTWARE UPDATE.