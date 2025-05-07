Warsaw, Poland – May 7, 2025 – Following the overwhelming success of the company’s Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns, Mudita is pleased to announce the end of the pre-order phase for the Global Optimized Version of Mudita Kompakt.

The minimalist phone designed for mindful living is now officially in stock and available for standard shipping at the regular price of €439.00 / $439.00.

With pre-order pricing concluded, customers around the world can now place standard orders for the Global Version of and receive their devices without delay. No waiting.

Mudita Kompakt: A Phone That Puts You First

Built to reduce screen time, support digital well-being, and encourage a more intentional lifestyle, Mudita Kompakt combines modern connectivity with an award-winning minimalist design. Featuring an E Ink display, long battery life, dual SIM capability, and the privacy-enhancing Offline+ mode, helps you stay focused and connected, on your own terms.

Global Version: Ready to Ship Now

Price: €439.00 / $439.00

Delivery Times: Within the EU: 1–3 business days Outside the EU: up to 7 business days



No more waiting. The Global Optimized Version is designed to work across most regions worldwide and is ready to simplify your digital life from day one.

North American Version Still Available at Pre-Order Price

For customers in the U.S. and Canada, the North American Optimized Version of Mudita Kompakt (NAM) is still available at the special pre-order price of $369.00. This version, optimized for regional, North American networks and additional bands, will begin shipping later this month (May 2025) as scheduled, without any anticipated delay.

A Tool for Intentional Living

Whether you're seeking to unplug from social media, reclaim your focus, or build a healthier relationship with technology, Mudita thinks of Kompakt as more than just a minimalist phone, but more like a tool for living more mindfully.

Order today and choose more offline, more life.

About Mudita Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating tech products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. Our international team of engineers, designers, and researchers is passionate about developing products that respect users’ privacy while encouraging mindfulness and simplicity. Following the launch of our minimalist phone, Mudita Pure, and our mindful alarm clocks, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Bell, we’re excited to introduce Mudita Kompakt – a phone that helps users live with purpose in an increasingly digital world.

