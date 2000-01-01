Check out all our mindful products in the Mudita Store. Check now.

Architecture Engineer & Team Leader

City:Remote, Poland

Type:Full-Time

📋 Key Responsibilities: 

Team Management - 60%

  • Team management as a Leader - monitoring and increasing team efficiency, goals settings, feedback meetings, recruiting new team members, etc.

  • Taking care of delivering high-quality, secure, and easy-to-develop code.

  • Strive for continuous improvement of the quality of the products.

  • Cooperation in the roadmap creation process.

  • Roadmap delivery - taking care of plans realization.

Architecture Engineering - 40% 

  • Design architecture/solution from scratch.

  • Providing guidance regarding the solution strategy, scope, and suggested solutions.

  • Creating architecture standards.

😎 Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s or master’s degree (computer science, electrical engineering, architecture engineering or another related field)

  • At least 5 years of experience in embedded software design, implementation and testing

  • At least 2 years of experience as a Team Leader

  • Nice to have: experience as a solution architect / software architect

  • Excellent knowledge of C++

  • Experience with object-oriented programming rules and design patterns

  • Experience with CMake

  • Experience in writing unit-testable code and unit testing

  • Experience in working with Linux and RTOS (especially FreeRTOS)

  • Experience with cross-compilation and debug tools

  • Experience with communication protocols, e.g.: Bluetooth, USB, I2C, SPI, GSM modem

  • Knowledge of software architectural patterns

  • Knowledge of UML

  • Knowledge of Python and Bash

  • Experience with Git

  • Critical and abstract thinking skills, including analytical and troubleshooting skills

  • Goal-oriented mindset and strong drive to deliver great software

  • Strong verbal and written communication skills

  • Experience with working in an agile development environment

🚀 Tech stack:

  • C++14/C++17/C++20

  • CMake

  • Catch 2 / Google Test

  • PlantUML

  • Python

  • Bash

  • GitHub

  • Jira

  • Confluence

🙌 Cool working environment:

  • Remote work

  • Flexible working hours

  • Permanent contract

  • 26 paid days off

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Care

  • Flat structure

  • Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

  • Parking spots without parking meters

  • Balcony for summer chilling

💲 Budget: starting from 22k PLN net/month B2B

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Pure, a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.