Architecture Engineer & Team Leader
City:Remote, Poland
Type:Full-Time
📋 Key Responsibilities:
Team Management - 60%
Team management as a Leader - monitoring and increasing team efficiency, goals settings, feedback meetings, recruiting new team members, etc.
Taking care of delivering high-quality, secure, and easy-to-develop code.
Strive for continuous improvement of the quality of the products.
Cooperation in the roadmap creation process.
Roadmap delivery - taking care of plans realization.
Architecture Engineering - 40%
Design architecture/solution from scratch.
Providing guidance regarding the solution strategy, scope, and suggested solutions.
Creating architecture standards.
😎 Requirements:
Bachelor’s or master’s degree (computer science, electrical engineering, architecture engineering or another related field)
At least 5 years of experience in embedded software design, implementation and testing
At least 2 years of experience as a Team Leader
Nice to have: experience as a solution architect / software architect
Excellent knowledge of C++
Experience with object-oriented programming rules and design patterns
Experience with CMake
Experience in writing unit-testable code and unit testing
Experience in working with Linux and RTOS (especially FreeRTOS)
Experience with cross-compilation and debug tools
Experience with communication protocols, e.g.: Bluetooth, USB, I2C, SPI, GSM modem
Knowledge of software architectural patterns
Knowledge of UML
Knowledge of Python and Bash
Experience with Git
Critical and abstract thinking skills, including analytical and troubleshooting skills
Goal-oriented mindset and strong drive to deliver great software
Strong verbal and written communication skills
Experience with working in an agile development environment
🚀 Tech stack:
C++14/C++17/C++20
CMake
Catch 2 / Google Test
PlantUML
Python
Bash
GitHub
Jira
Confluence
🙌 Cool working environment:
Remote work
Flexible working hours
Permanent contract
26 paid days off
Freedom and transparency
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Flat structure
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parking meters
Balcony for summer chilling
💲 Budget: starting from 22k PLN net/month B2B
🔍 About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.
We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Pure, a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱
Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.
Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”