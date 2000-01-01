Brand Manager

Warsaw , Poland

If you have the passion and enthusiasm to create marketing strategy AND deliver the results, Mudita is looking for you!

ABOUT US

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help bring balance and quality into people’s lives. Products, which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

We’re looking for a super creative and passion-driven individual to become one of the key marketing team players - our Brand Manager. You will create and execute global marketing campaigns for product launches (a few this year). You will ensure our overall brand cohesion, and you will plan and develop a brand ambassador programme. Your role will be essential for Mudita to successfully launch new products and rapidly grow the company’s brand awareness, which will translate to thousands of people using technology in a new, more conscious and healthy way.

Do you embrace challenges? Are you bursting with ambition and have a can-do attitude? Then Mudita is the place for you!

Key Responsibilities

Creating as well as implementing marketing and communication strategies

Ensuring brand cohesion among various company’s activities and channels (advertisement, communication, social media, forum, newsletter)

Building brand awareness and brand credibility

Planning, creating and managing marketing campaigns

Overseeing the creation and production of assets

Ensuring the attractiveness and relevance of the website

Cooperating closely with copywriters regarding the communication part of Mudita branding

Cooperating with external agencies on the effective execution of scheduled campaigns

Expanding our brand ambassador programme

Requirements

2 years experience in a similar role

Track record of successful marketing campaigns

Track record of managed brands

Fluent English (C1)

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Genuine interest in branding

Superb level of creativity

Strong analytical skills

Very detail, action and results-oriented

Cool working environment

Flat structure

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parking meters

Excellent coffee (!)

Balcony for summer chilling

