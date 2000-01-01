Mudita Pure is available in Community pre-sale. Order now!

Brand Manager

City:Warsaw, Poland

Type:Full-time

If you have the passion and enthusiasm to create marketing strategy AND deliver the results, Mudita is looking for you! 

ABOUT US

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help  bring balance and quality into people’s lives. Products, which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

We’re looking for a super creative and passion-driven individual to become one of the key marketing team players - our Brand Manager. You will create and execute global marketing campaigns for  product launches (a few this year). You will ensure our overall brand cohesion, and you will plan and develop a brand ambassador programme. Your role will be essential for Mudita to successfully launch new products and rapidly grow the company’s brand awareness, which will translate to thousands of people using technology in a new, more conscious and healthy way.  

Do you embrace challenges? Are you bursting with ambition and have a can-do attitude? Then Mudita is the place for you! 

Key Responsibilities

  • Creating  as well as implementing marketing and communication  strategies

  • Ensuring brand cohesion among various company’s activities and channels (advertisement, communication, social media, forum, newsletter)

  • Building  brand awareness and brand credibility

  • Planning, creating and managing marketing campaigns 

  • Overseeing the creation and production of assets

  • Ensuring   the attractiveness and relevance of the website 

  • Cooperating closely with copywriters regarding the communication part of Mudita branding

  • Cooperating with external agencies on the effective execution of scheduled campaigns 

  • Expanding our brand ambassador programme 

Requirements

  • 2 years experience in a similar role

  • Track record of successful marketing campaigns

  • Track record of managed brands

  • Fluent English (C1)

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

  • Genuine interest in branding

  • Superb level of creativity

  • Strong analytical skills

  • Very detail, action and results-oriented

Cool working environment

  • Flat structure

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Flexible working hours

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Care

Great office

  • Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

  • Parking spots without parking meters

  • Excellent coffee (!)

  • Balcony for summer chilling

Salary

  • From 8 K PLN net (B2B)

