Brand Manager
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-time
If you have the passion and enthusiasm to create marketing strategy AND deliver the results, Mudita is looking for you!
ABOUT US
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help bring balance and quality into people’s lives. Products, which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.
We’re looking for a super creative and passion-driven individual to become one of the key marketing team players - our Brand Manager. You will create and execute global marketing campaigns for product launches (a few this year). You will ensure our overall brand cohesion, and you will plan and develop a brand ambassador programme. Your role will be essential for Mudita to successfully launch new products and rapidly grow the company’s brand awareness, which will translate to thousands of people using technology in a new, more conscious and healthy way.
Do you embrace challenges? Are you bursting with ambition and have a can-do attitude? Then Mudita is the place for you!
Key Responsibilities
Creating as well as implementing marketing and communication strategies
Ensuring brand cohesion among various company’s activities and channels (advertisement, communication, social media, forum, newsletter)
Building brand awareness and brand credibility
Planning, creating and managing marketing campaigns
Overseeing the creation and production of assets
Ensuring the attractiveness and relevance of the website
Cooperating closely with copywriters regarding the communication part of Mudita branding
Cooperating with external agencies on the effective execution of scheduled campaigns
Expanding our brand ambassador programme
Requirements
2 years experience in a similar role
Track record of successful marketing campaigns
Track record of managed brands
Fluent English (C1)
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Genuine interest in branding
Superb level of creativity
Strong analytical skills
Very detail, action and results-oriented
Cool working environment
Flat structure
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Great office
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parking meters
Excellent coffee (!)
Balcony for summer chilling
Salary
From 8 K PLN net (B2B)
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”