DevOps Engineer

City:Warsaw, Poland

Type:Full - time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Must Have

  • Minimum 4 years of experience as DevOps Engineer

  • Infrastructure as Code (e.g. AWS CDK)

  • Container orchestration (e.g. AWS ECS)

  • Version control (e.g. GitHub)

  • Serverless components (e.g. Lambda, SQS, DynamoDB)

  • Standard cloud services (e.g. EC2, IAM, S3, RDS)

  • System monitoring (e.g. CloudWatch)

  • Containers (e.g. Docker, docker-compose)

  • CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins, GitHub actions, self hosted runners)

  • CDN for static apps hosting (e.g. Netlify & Amplify)

  • English - good written and spoken

  • Great communication skills

Nice to have

  • Experience as a developer

  • Kanban/Scrum

  • Email server setup and administration

  • Cyber security

  • Peer-to-peer (P2P) distributed application architecture

Cool working environment

  • Flat structure

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Flexible working hours

  • Remote work

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Care

Great office

  • Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

  • Parking spots without parkometers

  • Excellent coffee (!)

  • Balcony for summer chilling

Salary

  • 15K PLN - 20K PLN net (B2B)

