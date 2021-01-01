DevOps Engineer
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full - time
About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.
Must Have
Minimum 4 years of experience as DevOps Engineer
Infrastructure as Code (e.g. AWS CDK)
Container orchestration (e.g. AWS ECS)
Version control (e.g. GitHub)
Serverless components (e.g. Lambda, SQS, DynamoDB)
Standard cloud services (e.g. EC2, IAM, S3, RDS)
System monitoring (e.g. CloudWatch)
Containers (e.g. Docker, docker-compose)
CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins, GitHub actions, self hosted runners)
CDN for static apps hosting (e.g. Netlify & Amplify)
English - good written and spoken
Great communication skills
Nice to have
Experience as a developer
Kanban/Scrum
Email server setup and administration
Cyber security
Peer-to-peer (P2P) distributed application architecture
Cool working environment
Flat structure
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours
Remote work
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Great office
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parkometers
Excellent coffee (!)
Balcony for summer chilling
Salary
15K PLN - 20K PLN net (B2B)
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 9. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”