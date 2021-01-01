DevOps Engineer

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full - time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Must Have

Minimum 4 years of experience as DevOps Engineer

Infrastructure as Code (e.g. AWS CDK)

Container orchestration (e.g. AWS ECS)

Version control (e.g. GitHub)

Serverless components (e.g. Lambda, SQS, DynamoDB)

Standard cloud services (e.g. EC2, IAM, S3, RDS)

System monitoring (e.g. CloudWatch)

Containers (e.g. Docker, docker-compose)

CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins, GitHub actions, self hosted runners)

CDN for static apps hosting (e.g. Netlify & Amplify)

English - good written and spoken

Great communication skills

Nice to have

Experience as a developer

Kanban/Scrum

Email server setup and administration

Cyber security

Peer-to-peer (P2P) distributed application architecture

Cool working environment

Flat structure

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Remote work

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parkometers

Excellent coffee (!)

Balcony for summer chilling

