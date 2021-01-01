ProductsAboutCommunityStore
Digital Marketing Specialist

City:Warsaw, Poland

Type:Full - time

Mudita is a new Polish company which designs consumer electronics and digital solutions which help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals, to design a series of mobile phones and other devices which will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products which put physical and mental health first. During the last three years, we have grown from 15 to 130 people. We are still growing and there is a chance we’re looking for you! Key Responsibilities

  • Planning, setting up and monitoring campaigns in Google and other search engines

  • Planning, setting up and monitoring social media campaigns 

  • Planning, setting up and monitoring email campaigns

  • Researching new advertising opportunities 

  • Improving campaign’s results 

  • Cooperating with other teams while creating campaigns (design team, marketing team)

Requirements

  • Excellent knowledge about advertising tools in Google, Facebook/Instagram, email marketing (preferably Mailchimp)

  • Proven record of running successful advertisement and e-mail campaigns

  • Strong interest in online advertising

  • Problem-solver with strong analytical skills

  • Very detail, action and results oriented

  • Curiosity, ambition and persistence, you love to learn and self-improve

  • Well ogranised 

  • Fluent English (C1)

Nice to have:

  • Genuine interest in technology and startups

  • Experience with CRM

Cool working enviroment

  • Remote work

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Flexible working hours

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Card

Salary

  • From 4 net

