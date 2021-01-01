Digital Marketing Specialist
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full - time
Mudita is a new Polish company which designs consumer electronics and digital solutions which help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals, to design a series of mobile phones and other devices which will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products which put physical and mental health first. During the last three years, we have grown from 15 to 130 people. We are still growing and there is a chance we’re looking for you! Key Responsibilities
Planning, setting up and monitoring campaigns in Google and other search engines
Planning, setting up and monitoring social media campaigns
Planning, setting up and monitoring email campaigns
Researching new advertising opportunities
Improving campaign’s results
Cooperating with other teams while creating campaigns (design team, marketing team)
Requirements
Excellent knowledge about advertising tools in Google, Facebook/Instagram, email marketing (preferably Mailchimp)
Proven record of running successful advertisement and e-mail campaigns
Strong interest in online advertising
Problem-solver with strong analytical skills
Very detail, action and results oriented
Curiosity, ambition and persistence, you love to learn and self-improve
Well ogranised
Fluent English (C1)
Nice to have:
Genuine interest in technology and startups
Experience with CRM
Cool working enviroment
Remote work
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Card
Salary
From 4 net
