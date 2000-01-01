Mudita Pure is available in Community pre-sale. Order now!

Digital Marketing Coordinator

City:Warsaw, Poland

Type:Full-Time

Are you looking for an incredible and unique opportunity to be part of a visionary company and to make a visible impact? 

If you are a Digital Marketing Specialist with experience, perhaps we're looking for YOU! 

Mudita designs consumer electronics which help bring balance and quality into people’s lives. Products, which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design and manufacture human friendly products that are being sold worldwide. We have an excellent company culture and offer generous benefits, including paid vacation, private health care and fitness card options. 

Currently, we are looking for a person who will take over the communication on our social media channels, together with newsletter planning and coordination of digital ads and SEO campaigns. 

Our ideal candidate is someone who wants to show their creative side and loves marketing.

This is a highly visible position in our organization and will definitely provide you with the ability to grow your career.

Do you embrace challenges? Are you bursting with ambition and have a can-do attitude?

Then, Mudita is the place for you!

Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to join our team! 

Responsibilities

  • Implementation and realization of digital marketing plan

  • Planning and realization of newsletter communication and automation

  • Planning and realization of social media communication

  • Coordination and monitoring of SEM and SEO campaigns

  • Overseeing newsletter planning & publication

  • Overseeing Social Media profiles

  • Campaign analysis and reporting

  • Preparing briefs for content creation 

  • Preparing campaign budget recommendations 

Requirements and skills

  • Experience as a Marketing Specialist or similar marketing role

  • A track record of coordinating/managing successful SEM and SEO campaigns

  • Experience in using Mailchimp or other email marketing and automation tools

  • Hands-on attitude

  • English C1

  • Strong analytical skills 

  • Experience in using Google tools (Analytics, Tag Manager, Search Console etc.)