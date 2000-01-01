Digital Marketing Coordinator

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-Time

Are you looking for an incredible and unique opportunity to be part of a visionary company and to make a visible impact?

If you are a Digital Marketing Specialist with experience, perhaps we're looking for YOU!

Mudita designs consumer electronics which help bring balance and quality into people’s lives. Products, which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design and manufacture human friendly products that are being sold worldwide. We have an excellent company culture and offer generous benefits, including paid vacation, private health care and fitness card options.

Currently, we are looking for a person who will take over the communication on our social media channels, together with newsletter planning and coordination of digital ads and SEO campaigns.

Our ideal candidate is someone who wants to show their creative side and loves marketing.

This is a highly visible position in our organization and will definitely provide you with the ability to grow your career.

Do you embrace challenges? Are you bursting with ambition and have a can-do attitude?

Then, Mudita is the place for you!

Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to join our team!

Responsibilities

Implementation and realization of digital marketing plan

Planning and realization of newsletter communication and automation

Planning and realization of social media communication

Coordination and monitoring of SEM and SEO campaigns

Overseeing newsletter planning & publication

Overseeing Social Media profiles

Campaign analysis and reporting

Preparing briefs for content creation

Preparing campaign budget recommendations

Requirements and skills