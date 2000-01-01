Digital Marketing Coordinator
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-Time
Are you looking for an incredible and unique opportunity to be part of a visionary company and to make a visible impact?
If you are a Digital Marketing Specialist with experience, perhaps we're looking for YOU!
Mudita designs consumer electronics which help bring balance and quality into people’s lives. Products, which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design and manufacture human friendly products that are being sold worldwide. We have an excellent company culture and offer generous benefits, including paid vacation, private health care and fitness card options.
Currently, we are looking for a person who will take over the communication on our social media channels, together with newsletter planning and coordination of digital ads and SEO campaigns.
Our ideal candidate is someone who wants to show their creative side and loves marketing.
This is a highly visible position in our organization and will definitely provide you with the ability to grow your career.
Do you embrace challenges? Are you bursting with ambition and have a can-do attitude?
Then, Mudita is the place for you!
Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to join our team!
Responsibilities
Implementation and realization of digital marketing plan
Planning and realization of newsletter communication and automation
Planning and realization of social media communication
Coordination and monitoring of SEM and SEO campaigns
Overseeing newsletter planning & publication
Overseeing Social Media profiles
Campaign analysis and reporting
Preparing briefs for content creation
Preparing campaign budget recommendations
Requirements and skills
Experience as a Marketing Specialist or similar marketing role
A track record of coordinating/managing successful SEM and SEO campaigns
Experience in using Mailchimp or other email marketing and automation tools
Hands-on attitude
English C1
Strong analytical skills
Experience in using Google tools (Analytics, Tag Manager, Search Console etc.)
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”