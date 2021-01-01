Front-end Developer

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people's lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don't scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions. At our office in Warsaw, we've gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Your role

As a senior developer you'll be responsible for development of Mudita Center desktop application and Mudita platform. You'll work together with a small team of developers, designers and embedded systems developers creating new functionalities together with the Product Owner in a Scrum process. You'll help your teammates meat the app's goals, design the solutions architecture, be responsible for the code quality team's deliverability. Mudita Center is an Electron-based, soon to be open sourced application with the purpose of managing the Mudita electronic devices (eg. Pure Phone) on user's desktops. It's written in React and TypeScript. We're using Redux (Rematch), Lerna for managing the monorepo, StyledComponents, Jest, React Testing Library, Webpack. Mudita.com is a web and e-commerce project based on Gatsby and Commerce Layer. It's written in React and TypeScript. We're using Redux, StyledComponents, Jest, React Testing Library, Netlify, Contentful.

We care about the code quality, testability and good practices and we're hoping you'll bring your own experience and skills to the mix.

Must Have

4+ years of production experience with a track record of success including understanding project requirements and delivering on them.

Great knowledge about JavaScript and TypeScript.

Great React development proficiency.

Experience with state management (Redux, Rematch and similar).

Good knowledge of CSS and design implementation.

Ability to write the code of high quality.

Unit testing, E2E, TDD and similar skills that lead to high-quality solutions.

Building medium to big applications with modern tooling.

English - good written and spoken.

Nice to have

Experience with building Electron apps.

Experience with PWAs.

Experience with building e-commerce solutions.

Angular, Vue or other frameworks experience (for diversity).

Accessibility and performance optimisation knowledge.

Cool working environment

Flat structure

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Remote work

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parkometers

Excellent coffee (!)

Balcony for summer chilling

Salary