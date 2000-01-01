Front-end Technical Team Leader

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-Time

Become a part of a unique team at Mudita!

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award.

Our goal is to create unique products ,featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.

Key Responsibilities:

Mentoring team members.

Conducting training of team members to maximize their potential.

Motivating the team to achieve organizational goals.

Empowering team members with skills to improve their confidence, product knowledge, and communication skills.

Collaborating with the team to identify and fix technical problems.

Checking that software and applications are updated.

Supervising system modifications.

Guiding the team through technical issues and challenges.

Actively assisting in daily development in projects.

Requirements:

5+ years of production experience with a track record of success including understanding project requirements and delivering on them.

Great knowledge about JS fundamentals.

Great React development proficiency. That’s the base of our stack.

Good knowledge of CSS and design implementation.

Good knowledge of creating SEO-friendly websites and apps with maintainable markup.

High code quality.

Unit testing, E2E, TDD, and similar skills that lead to high-quality solutions.

Building medium to big applications with modern tooling.

TypeScript (all of our apps are written in TS).

Proven work experience as a team leader.

Great communication and leadership skills.

Organisational and time-management skills.

Decision-making skills.

English - good written and spoken.

Nice to have:

Experience with JAM stack (Gatsby, Netlify).

Experience with PWAs.

Experience with building Electron apps.

Experience with building e-commerce solutions.

Angular, Vue or other frameworks experience (for diversity).

a11y.

Back-end or full-stack and Dev Ops experience (Node, Express, NestJS, AWS, Ruby on Rails).

Cool working environment:

26 paid days off

Flat structure

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours & remote work

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office if you want to visit us: