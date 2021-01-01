Industrial designer / CAD support
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-time
About us
Mudita, a consumer electronics company, are looking for a highly creative individual, who can think outside the box, with an inherent understanding of design constraints. If you can take direction, and are brave enough to offer critical feedback whilst applying thinking throughout the design process, we need you.
As an Industrial Designer, you will play a key role in supporting our business in the development of the industrial design through our brand’s aesthetics, ergonomics, and user experience.
Key Responsibilities
Help to design innovative and simple solutions anchored to our core principles of delight and sustainability.
Work closely with the sales and design team to develop new, exciting products.
Support role in the ideation or creation of concepts and research.
Stay current on trends; colors, materials, culture that helps to drive product design.
Identify trends and opportunities in the marketplace.
Market monitoring and tracking of competition activities.
Apply research and insights to design; ensuring functionality, user experience and aesthetics are on-brand with Mudita’s core philosophy – distraction-free design.
Continuously refine and improve products in partnership with the design team, manufacturing vendors, and other key stakeholders.
Assess user experience associated with ergonomics, user logic and interaction with the product.
Visualize ideas through sketching.
Model ideas in CAD to further develop concepts.
Refine ideas based on team feedback.
Write or assist others in writing technical reports and/or design briefs to document industrial design or engineering analysis and findings.
Requirements
Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree (or equivalent capabilities) in Industrial Design (or similar)
Proficient necessary to use CAD modeling tools such as SolidWorks or Fusion 360 and Adobe Creative Suite
High sense of aesthetics
A thorough understanding of product design principles
Personal commitment to quality, attention to detail
Passionate about the end-user experience – ability to research and deduce user experience challenges and think of creative design solutions to solve them
Comfortable with hand-sketching or other concept development techniques
Effective multidisciplinary collaboration skills
Ability to work on the basis of a brief
Beneficial, but not required
Fluency in English (written and oral)
Physical prototype making skills. Knowledge of best practices for SLA/FDM 3D printing, foam and other sculpting-based modeling
Product component configuration skills
Ethnographic research training and experience
Ability to visualize research results
Cool working environment
Flat structure
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Great office
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parkometers
Excellent coffee (!)
Balcony for summer chilling
Salary
From 3K PLN net
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 9. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”