Industrial designer / CAD support

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-time

About us

Mudita, a consumer electronics company, are looking for a highly creative individual, who can think outside the box, with an inherent understanding of design constraints. If you can take direction, and are brave enough to offer critical feedback whilst applying thinking throughout the design process, we need you.

As an Industrial Designer, you will play a key role in supporting our business in the development of the industrial design through our brand’s aesthetics, ergonomics, and user experience.

Key Responsibilities

Help to design innovative and simple solutions anchored to our core principles of delight and sustainability.

Work closely with the sales and design team to develop new, exciting products.

Support role in the ideation or creation of concepts and research.

Stay current on trends; colors, materials, culture that helps to drive product design.

Identify trends and opportunities in the marketplace.

Market monitoring and tracking of competition activities.

Apply research and insights to design; ensuring functionality, user experience and aesthetics are on-brand with Mudita’s core philosophy – distraction-free design.

Continuously refine and improve products in partnership with the design team, manufacturing vendors, and other key stakeholders.

Assess user experience associated with ergonomics, user logic and interaction with the product.

Visualize ideas through sketching.

Model ideas in CAD to further develop concepts.

Refine ideas based on team feedback.

Write or assist others in writing technical reports and/or design briefs to document industrial design or engineering analysis and findings.

Requirements

Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree (or equivalent capabilities) in Industrial Design (or similar)

Proficient necessary to use CAD modeling tools such as SolidWorks or Fusion 360 and Adobe Creative Suite

High sense of aesthetics

A thorough understanding of product design principles

Personal commitment to quality, attention to detail

Passionate about the end-user experience – ability to research and deduce user experience challenges and think of creative design solutions to solve them

Comfortable with hand-sketching or other concept development techniques

Effective multidisciplinary collaboration skills

Ability to work on the basis of a brief

Beneficial, but not required

Fluency in English (written and oral)

Physical prototype making skills. Knowledge of best practices for SLA/FDM 3D printing, foam and other sculpting-based modeling

Product component configuration skills

Ethnographic research training and experience

Ability to visualize research results

Cool working environment

Flat structure

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parkometers

Excellent coffee (!)

Balcony for summer chilling

Salary