Infrastructure Support Specialist
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-Time
Become a part of a unique team at Mudita!
We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Pure, a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award.
Our goal is to create unique products, featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.
Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.
Key Responsibilities:
Administration of various company services e.g. Jira, Confluence, NAS, VPN, other
Coordination with the DevOps and sysadmin team
Taking care of information security in the organization (policies, granting accesses to services)
Basic IT support for other employees
Close cooperation with CTO and COO
Requirements:
At least 2 year of experience in this area
Knowledge of networking (LAN, VLAN, routing, ACL, TCP/IP) and related services (DHCP, DNS)
Knowledge of Linux and Windows operating systems
Basic knowledge of various cloud providers: AWS, OVH
Communicative in spoken and written English and Polish
Organisational and time-management skills
Nice to have:
Familiarity with Infrastructure as a Code concepts
Familiarity with a version control system (preferably Git)
Understanding of Continuous Integration/Delivery concepts
Knowledge of Docker
Cool working environment:
26 paid days off
Flat structure
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours & remote work
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Great office:
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka - work in the office 3 times a week
Parking spots without parking meters
Balcony for summer chilling
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”