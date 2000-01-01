Infrastructure Support Specialist

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-Time

Become a part of a unique team at Mudita!

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award.

Our goal is to create unique products, featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.

Key Responsibilities:

Administration of various company services e.g. Jira, Confluence, NAS, VPN, other

Coordination with the DevOps and sysadmin team

Taking care of information security in the organization (policies, granting accesses to services)

Basic IT support for other employees

Close cooperation with CTO and COO

Requirements:

At least 2 year of experience in this area

Knowledge of networking (LAN, VLAN, routing, ACL, TCP/IP) and related services (DHCP, DNS)

Knowledge of Linux and Windows operating systems

Basic knowledge of various cloud providers: AWS, OVH

Communicative in spoken and written English and Polish

Organisational and time-management skills

Nice to have:

Familiarity with Infrastructure as a Code concepts

Familiarity with a version control system (preferably Git)

Understanding of Continuous Integration/Delivery concepts

Knowledge of Docker

Cool working environment:

26 paid days off

Flat structure

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours & remote work

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office: