Junior Business Analyst

City:Warsaw, Poland

Type:Full-time

ABOUT US

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help  bring balance and quality into people’s lives. Products, which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Do you embrace challenges? Are you bursting with ambition and have a can-do attitude? Then Mudita is the place for you!

Key Responsibilities

  • Gathering and analyzing information about users’ and stakeholders’ needs.

  • Transforming product vision into detailed product requirements for the development team. 

  • Tracking and analyzing the market environment. 

  • Analyzing products usage data and using it to advise informed product decisions.

  • Tracking clients’ feedback and creating product backlog recommendations.

  • Supporting functional tests.

Requirements

  • Knowledge of UML and BPML notation.

  • Experience in creating software products (minimum 6 months)

  • Analytical skills

  • Attention to details

  • Ability to plan, organize and structure work

  • Good communication skills (both written and oral)

  • B2/C1 English

  • Nice to have: JIRA & Confluence experience

Cool working environment

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Flexible working hours

  • Remote work

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Care

Great office in Warsaw

  • Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

  • Parking spots without parking meters

  • Balcony for summer chilling

Salary

  • From 4000 PLN  net

