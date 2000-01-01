Junior Business Analyst

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-time

ABOUT US

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help bring balance and quality into people’s lives. Products, which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Do you embrace challenges? Are you bursting with ambition and have a can-do attitude? Then Mudita is the place for you!

Key Responsibilities

Gathering and analyzing information about users’ and stakeholders’ needs.

Transforming product vision into detailed product requirements for the development team.

Tracking and analyzing the market environment.

Analyzing products usage data and using it to advise informed product decisions.

Tracking clients’ feedback and creating product backlog recommendations.

Supporting functional tests.

Requirements

Knowledge of UML and BPML notation.

Experience in creating software products (minimum 6 months)

Analytical skills

Attention to details

Ability to plan, organize and structure work

Good communication skills (both written and oral)

B2/C1 English

Nice to have: JIRA & Confluence experience

Cool working environment

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Remote work

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office in Warsaw

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parking meters

Balcony for summer chilling

