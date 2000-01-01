Mudita Pure is available in Community pre-sale. Order now!

Junior Customer Support Specialist

City:Warsaw, Poland

Type:Full-time

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help  bring balance and quality into people’s lives. Products, which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

We’re looking for an open minded person who is up for the challenge of co-creating a vibrant community around Mudita and participating in developing successful, global product premieres. You will be a key player talking to Mudita’s customers and prospects, helping understand their needs and expectations and persuading them to order or preorder our products. 

If you embrace challenges, are bursting with ambition, and have a can-do attitude, then Mudita is the place for you! 

Key Responsibilities

  • Handling customer support and refund requests.

  • Influencing purchase decisions of potential customers via email and chat.

  • Helping to build a vibrant community around Mudita forum by sparking and moderating meaningful discussions. 

  • Support of the Marketing & Sales team in ad-hoc tasks

Requirements

  • Fluent English (C1) - must have

  • Student status - must have

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

  • Experience in maintaining direct communication with clients

  • Genuine interest in communication and community building

  • Very detailed, action and results oriented

  • Curiosity, ambition and persistence, you love to learn and self-improve

  • Problem-solver with strong analytical skills

Nice to have

  • Experience in customer service

  • Experience in using Freshdesk and Freshchat

  • Experience with CRM (Hubspot, Salesforce etc.)

Cool working environment

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Flexible working hours

  • Vacation days

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Care

Great office

  • Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

  • Parking spots without parking meters

  • Balcony for summer chilling

Salary

  • From 3.5K PLN net

