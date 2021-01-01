Junior Marketing Specialist
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full time
Do you consider yourself a curious and creative person?
Do you like to execute ideas?
Do you want to work with driven & passionate individuals?
Would you like to join the team which is building a globally recognised brand in consumer electronics?
Would you like to contribute to building solutions which support healthy use of technology?
If you answered YES 5 times then read on!
Mudita is a new, Polish company which designs consumer electronics and digital solutions which help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals, to design a series of mobile phones and other devices which will be launched worldwide.
We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products which put physical and mental health first.
Over the last three years, we have grown from 15 to 120 people. We are still growing and there is a chance we’re looking for you!
Our new Junior Marketing Specialist:
Reaches out to journalists that would like to write or review our products
Comes up with the ideas to conquer the world and leads in executing them
Performs initial market research in order to determine the market potential of the new ideas for the products
Coordinates the work of the agencies we collaborate with
Looks for potential partners and directly collaborates with them
Looks for and applies to take part in contests & conferences suitable for our company and our products
Looks for the new ways to reach out to various target groups
Comes up with growth hacking ideas
What we have:
Flat structure
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours & remote work
Medicover health care
Great office in a superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parking meters
Excellent coffee
Balcony for summer chilling
What you have:
Drive to learn and get experience
Excellent English
Experience in marketing or product development
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Great organizational skills
A genuine interest in marketing,
Curiosity, ambition and persistence, motivation to learn and self-improve
Strong analytical skills
Salary
From 3K PLN net
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 9. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”