Junior Marketing Specialist

City:Warsaw, Poland

Type:Full time

  • Do you consider yourself a curious and creative person?

  • Do you like to execute ideas?

  • Do you want to work with driven & passionate individuals? 

  • Would you like to join the team which is building a globally recognised brand in consumer electronics?

  • Would you like to contribute to building solutions which support healthy use of technology?

If you answered YES 5 times then read on!

Mudita is a new, Polish company which designs consumer electronics and digital solutions which help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. 

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals, to design a series of mobile phones and other devices which will be launched worldwide. 

 We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products which put physical and mental health first. 

 Over the last three years, we have grown from 15 to 120 people. We are still growing and there is a chance we’re looking for you!

 Our new Junior Marketing Specialist:

  • Reaches out to journalists that would like to write or review our products

  • Comes up with the ideas to conquer the world and leads in executing them

  • Performs initial market research in order to determine the market potential of the new ideas for the products

  • Coordinates the work of the agencies we collaborate with

  • Looks for potential partners and directly collaborates with them

  • Looks for and applies to take part in contests & conferences suitable for our company and our products

  • Looks for the new ways to reach out to various target groups

  • Comes up with growth hacking ideas

  What we have: 

  • Flat structure

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Flexible working hours & remote work 

  • Medicover health care

  • Great office in a superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

  • Parking spots without parking meters

  • Excellent coffee

  • Balcony for summer chilling

  • Remote work from time to time

 What you have:

  • Drive to learn and get experience

  • Excellent English

  • Experience in marketing or product development

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

  • Great organizational skills

  • A genuine interest in marketing, 

  • Curiosity, ambition and persistence, motivation to learn and self-improve

  • Strong analytical skills

 Salary

  • From 3K PLN net

