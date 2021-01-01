Marketing Specialist
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-time
About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.
We’re looking for a person that will help us to spread the word about what we do and engage with our customers. There will be plenty of opportunities for you to learn, have fun and influence the company growth.
Key Responsibilities
Responding to comments and questions on different platforms: social media, crowdfunding campaign platform, email.
Engaging people in the conversation on our forum
Outreaching to qualified prospects via email and social media
Coordination of guest posts, reaching out to the authors of resources we find valuable
Support of the Marketing & Sales team in ad-hoc tasks
Requirements
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Great organisational skills
Genuine interest in marketing & sales tactics, technology and startups
Very detail, action and results oriented
Curiosity, ambition and persistence, you love to learn and self-improve
Problem-solver with strong analytical skills
Fluent English (C1)
Nice to have:
Experience in customer support
Knowledge about marketing automation tools
Content marketing expertise
Experience in maintaining direct communication with clients
Experience with CRM (Hubspot, Salesforce etc.) and social tools
Cool working environment
Flat structure
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Great office
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parkometers
Excellent coffee (!)
Balcony for summer chilling
Salary
From 4K PLN net (Employment Agreement)
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 9. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”