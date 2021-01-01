ProductsAboutCommunityStore
Marketing Specialist

City:Warsaw, Poland

Type:Full-time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

We’re looking for a person that will help us to spread the word about what we do and engage with our customers. There will be plenty of opportunities for you to learn, have fun and influence the company growth.

Key Responsibilities

  • Responding to comments and questions on different platforms: social media, crowdfunding campaign platform, email.

  • Engaging people in the conversation on our forum 

  • Outreaching to qualified prospects via email and social media

  • Coordination of guest posts, reaching out to the authors of resources we find valuable

  • Support of the Marketing & Sales team in ad-hoc tasks

Requirements

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

  • Great organisational skills

  • Genuine interest in marketing & sales tactics, technology and startups

  • Very detail, action and results oriented

  • Curiosity, ambition and persistence, you love to learn and self-improve

  • Problem-solver with strong analytical skills

  • Fluent English (C1)

Nice to have:

  • Experience in customer support

  • Knowledge about marketing automation tools

  • Content marketing expertise

  • Experience in maintaining direct communication with clients

  • Experience with CRM (Hubspot, Salesforce etc.) and social tools

Cool working environment

  • Flat structure

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Flexible working hours

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Care

Great office

  • Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

  • Parking spots without parkometers

  • Excellent coffee (!)

  • Balcony for summer chilling

Salary

  • From 4K PLN net (Employment Agreement)

