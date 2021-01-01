Marketing Specialist

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

We’re looking for a person that will help us to spread the word about what we do and engage with our customers. There will be plenty of opportunities for you to learn, have fun and influence the company growth.

Key Responsibilities

Responding to comments and questions on different platforms: social media, crowdfunding campaign platform, email.

Engaging people in the conversation on our forum

Outreaching to qualified prospects via email and social media

Coordination of guest posts, reaching out to the authors of resources we find valuable

Support of the Marketing & Sales team in ad-hoc tasks

Requirements

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Great organisational skills

Genuine interest in marketing & sales tactics, technology and startups

Very detail, action and results oriented

Curiosity, ambition and persistence, you love to learn and self-improve

Problem-solver with strong analytical skills

Fluent English (C1)

Nice to have:

Experience in customer support

Knowledge about marketing automation tools

Content marketing expertise

Experience in maintaining direct communication with clients

Experience with CRM (Hubspot, Salesforce etc.) and social tools

Cool working environment

Flat structure

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parkometers

Excellent coffee (!)

Balcony for summer chilling

Salary