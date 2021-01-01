Mechanical Engineer

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Key Responsibilities

Designing of electronic devices (consumer area) with high scale of integration (small dimensions, high amount of components packed close to each other like in mobile phone);

Active participation in the development of device (from design phase to serial production);

Optimization of the structure affecting the improvement of the quality of the products offered and the reduction of costs;

Cooperation with the electronic department (integration of mechanical design with electronics) and injection forms manufacturers (establish parameters for ordering of injection forms and moulds);

Managing the technical documentation for devices;

Making DFM, DFA, GD&T, MES analysis;

Technical support for other functions and processes.

Requirements

Higher technical education – mechanical, electromechanical;

4 years of work experience in a similar position, using CAD programs fluently (Solid Works, CATIA);

Practical knowledge of design rules, technological processes and manufacturing of plastics – necessary condition;

Knowledge of producers market of small electronic devices;

Knowledge of designing complex consumer devices with small dimensions (large scale of integration, small dimensions of elements, sealings for high IP rating);

Knowledge of materials science (choosing material for a specific application);

Knowledge of DFM (Design For Manufacturing) and DFA (Design For Assembly) analysis tools;

Tolerance Analysis and GD&T (Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing);

Knowledge of issues related to the strength of materials and the basic skills to use the software for MES analysis;

Experience in carrying out or planning product tests and the ability to formulate assumptions for test procedures;

The ability to present the results of analyzes and document the progress in project

Cool working environment

Flat structure

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parkometers

Excellent coffee (!)

Balcony for summer chilling

