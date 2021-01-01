ProductsAboutCommunityStore
Senior Product Designer

City:Warsaw, Poland

Type:Full time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions. At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Designing interfaces including websites, mobile and web apps

  • Work oriented on our own products and client-work

  • Creating design guidelines for our products to ensure interface consistency across devices and platforms

  • Designing wireframes, user flows and diagrams

  • Conducting interviews, workshops

  • Running usability testing and analyzing the results

  • Designing beautiful user interfaces that implement UX research and comply with business requirements

  • Helping to instil a design culture in the company

Requirements:

  • 3+ years of experience in designing web and mobile apps

  • Working knowledge of web and mobile platforms guidelines and patterns

  • Proficiency in design and prototyping tools such as Sketch / Figma / Miro

  • Flexible, process-oriented and organized personality with excellent communication and team-working skills

  • Experience in UX research and usability testing

  • Ability to communicate and explain your design decisions cleanly and precisely

  • Open minded, looking for new solutions, attention to detail

  • Willingness to share your knowledge and improve internal processes

  • Fluent English (we use it on a daily basis)

Nice to have:

  • Knowledge of HTML5/CSS3

  • UX and design educational background

  • Experience in animations and interactions

Cool working enviroment

  • Remote work

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Flexible working hours

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Card

Salary

  • From 10 K PLN net (B2B/Employment Agreement)

