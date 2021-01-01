Senior Product Designer

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions. At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Key Responsibilities:

Designing interfaces including websites, mobile and web apps

Work oriented on our own products and client-work

Creating design guidelines for our products to ensure interface consistency across devices and platforms

Designing wireframes, user flows and diagrams

Conducting interviews, workshops

Running usability testing and analyzing the results

Designing beautiful user interfaces that implement UX research and comply with business requirements

Helping to instil a design culture in the company

Requirements:

3+ years of experience in designing web and mobile apps

Working knowledge of web and mobile platforms guidelines and patterns

Proficiency in design and prototyping tools such as Sketch / Figma / Miro

Flexible, process-oriented and organized personality with excellent communication and team-working skills

Experience in UX research and usability testing

Ability to communicate and explain your design decisions cleanly and precisely

Open minded, looking for new solutions, attention to detail

Willingness to share your knowledge and improve internal processes

Fluent English (we use it on a daily basis)

Nice to have:

Knowledge of HTML5/CSS3

UX and design educational background

Experience in animations and interactions

Cool working enviroment

Remote work

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Card

Salary