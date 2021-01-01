Senior Product Designer
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full time
About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions. At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.
Key Responsibilities:
Designing interfaces including websites, mobile and web apps
Work oriented on our own products and client-work
Creating design guidelines for our products to ensure interface consistency across devices and platforms
Designing wireframes, user flows and diagrams
Conducting interviews, workshops
Running usability testing and analyzing the results
Designing beautiful user interfaces that implement UX research and comply with business requirements
Helping to instil a design culture in the company
Requirements:
3+ years of experience in designing web and mobile apps
Working knowledge of web and mobile platforms guidelines and patterns
Proficiency in design and prototyping tools such as Sketch / Figma / Miro
Flexible, process-oriented and organized personality with excellent communication and team-working skills
Experience in UX research and usability testing
Ability to communicate and explain your design decisions cleanly and precisely
Open minded, looking for new solutions, attention to detail
Willingness to share your knowledge and improve internal processes
Fluent English (we use it on a daily basis)
Nice to have:
Knowledge of HTML5/CSS3
UX and design educational background
Experience in animations and interactions
Cool working enviroment
Remote work
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Card
Salary
From 10 K PLN net (B2B/Employment Agreement)
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 9. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”