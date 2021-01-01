Project Manager
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-time
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions. At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first. Key Responsibilities
Defining project scopes and estimations
Managing & assigning tasks for developers and designers
Managing through all stages of the project life cycle
Revising to meet changing needs and requirements
Producing project reports and performance metrics
Identifying and managing project risks
Identifying resources needed and assigning individual responsibilities
Building strong project teams
Fluent English and well-developed communication skills.
Continuously improving processes, staffing, and productivity
Requirements
Experience with managing technical teams of 10+ people
Decent JIRA & Confluence skills
Good understanding of lean/agile methodologies
Proven track record of delivering digital products (software, design)
4+ years of experience in leading projects
Hands-on, can-do attitude
Readiness to work hard and compete with the best
Cool working environment
Flat structure
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Great office
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parkometers
Excellent coffee (!)
Garden for summer chilling
Salary
From 8K PLN net (B2B/Employment Agreement)
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 9. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”