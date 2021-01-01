Project Manager

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-time

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions. At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first. Key Responsibilities

Defining project scopes and estimations

Managing & assigning tasks for developers and designers

Managing through all stages of the project life cycle

Revising to meet changing needs and requirements

Producing project reports and performance metrics

Identifying and managing project risks

Identifying resources needed and assigning individual responsibilities

Building strong project teams

Fluent English and well-developed communication skills.

Continuously improving processes, staffing, and productivity

Requirements

Experience with managing technical teams of 10+ people

Decent JIRA & Confluence skills

Good understanding of lean/agile methodologies

Proven track record of delivering digital products (software, design)

4+ years of experience in leading projects

Hands-on, can-do attitude

Readiness to work hard and compete with the best

Cool working environment

Flat structure

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parkometers

Excellent coffee (!)

Garden for summer chilling

Salary