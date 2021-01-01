ProductsAboutCommunityStore
Project Manager

City:Warsaw, Poland

Type:Full-time

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions. At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first. Key Responsibilities

  • Defining project scopes and estimations

  • Managing & assigning tasks for developers and designers

  • Managing through all stages of the project life cycle

  • Revising to meet changing needs and requirements

  • Producing project reports and performance metrics

  • Identifying and managing project risks

  • Identifying resources needed and assigning individual responsibilities

  • Building strong project teams

  • Fluent English and well-developed communication skills.

  • Continuously improving processes, staffing, and productivity

Requirements

  • Experience with managing technical teams of 10+ people

  • Decent JIRA & Confluence skills

  • Good understanding of lean/agile methodologies

  • Proven track record of delivering digital products (software, design)

  • 4+ years of experience in leading projects

  • Hands-on, can-do attitude

  • Readiness to work hard and compete with the best

Cool working environment

  • Flat structure

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Flexible working hours

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Care

Great office

  • Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

  • Parking spots without parkometers

  • Excellent coffee (!)

  • Garden for summer chilling

Salary

  • From 8K PLN net (B2B/Employment Agreement)

