QA engineer
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full - time
About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.
Key Responsibilities
manual testing of web and mobile apps
test cases preparation
close cooperation with the development team
test cases automation
participation in SCRUM meetings
Requirements
Experience with Cypress, Spectron, Puppeter or similar testing automation tools.
Experience with working with web browsers dev tools and ability to report problems based on those tools.
Feeling responsible for the quality of products.
Proactivity in ensuring the best quality.
Nice to have
Experience with BDD (Cucumber), Lighthouse and other tools supporting the quality of QA process and app.
Experience with web apps performance testing.
Cool working environment
Flat structure
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours
Remote work
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Great office
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parkometers
Excellent coffee (!)
Balcony for summer chilling
Salary
From 4 500 PLN net
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
