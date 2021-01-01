ProductsAboutCommunityStore
QA engineer

City:Warsaw, Poland

Type:Full - time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Key Responsibilities

  • manual testing of web and mobile apps

  • test cases preparation

  • close cooperation with the development team

  • test cases automation

  • participation in SCRUM meetings

Requirements

  • Experience with Cypress, Spectron, Puppeter or similar testing automation tools.

  • Experience with working with web browsers dev tools and ability to report problems based on those tools.

  • Feeling responsible for the quality of products.

  • Proactivity in ensuring the best quality.

Nice to have

  • Experience with BDD (Cucumber), Lighthouse and other tools supporting the quality of QA process and app.

  • Experience with web apps performance testing.

Cool working environment

  • Flat structure

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Flexible working hours

  • Remote work

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Care

Great office

  • Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

  • Parking spots without parkometers

  • Excellent coffee (!)

  • Balcony for summer chilling

Salary

  • From 4 500 PLN net

