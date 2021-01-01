QA engineer (test automation)
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-time
About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.
Key Responsibilities
Work within an embedded software system development team to analyze product level requirements and system architecture to create suitable test plans
Ensure the testability of new features is sufficient to maintain a high level of software quality.
Verify testing results demonstrate compliance with industry standards which are relevant to the product system design.
Analyze the software development and test process to determine areas in need of improvement
Understand the manufacturing environment and user needs
Provide traceability of developed software, versioning of software releases
Develop test procedures for products
Requirements
Superior critical and abstract thinking skills, including analytical and troubleshooting skills
Python programming skills.
Experience with c/c++ is a plus
Experience with test automation
Demonstrate strong test skills.
Experience with functional API testing.
Strong verbal and written communication skills.
Experience with working in an agile development environment (Scrum, Kanban, etc.).
Knowledge of bug tracking tools such as JIRA
Cool working environment
Flat structure
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours
Remote work
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Great office
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parkometers
Excellent coffee (!)
Balcony for summer chilling
Salary
From 15K PLN net (B2B/Employment Agreement)
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 9. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”