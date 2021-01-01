ProductsAboutCommunityStore
QA engineer (test automation)

City:Warsaw, Poland

Type:Full-time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Key Responsibilities

  • Work within an embedded software system development team to analyze product level requirements and system architecture to create suitable test plans

  • Ensure the testability of new features is sufficient to maintain a high level of software quality.

  • Verify testing results demonstrate compliance with industry standards which are relevant to the product system design.

  • Analyze the software development and test process to determine areas in need of improvement  

  • Understand the manufacturing environment and user needs

  • Provide traceability of developed software, versioning of software releases 

  • Develop test procedures for products

Requirements

  • Superior critical and abstract thinking skills, including analytical and troubleshooting skills

  • Python programming skills. 

  • Experience with c/c++ is a plus

  • Experience with test automation

  • Demonstrate strong test skills.

  • Experience with functional API testing.

  • Strong verbal and written communication skills.

  • Experience with working in an agile development environment (Scrum, Kanban, etc.).

  • Knowledge of bug tracking tools such as JIRA

Cool working environment

  • Flat structure

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Flexible working hours

  • Remote work

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Care

Great office

  • Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

  • Parking spots without parkometers

  • Excellent coffee (!)

  • Balcony for summer chilling

Salary

  • From 15K PLN net (B2B/Employment Agreement)

