City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-time

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

We’re looking for a person that will help us to build and grow an international network of retail partners offering Mudita’s products around the world. There will be plenty of challenges as well as opportunities for you to grow your skills and have a significant influence on the company's growth.

Develop and execute an effective retail sales strategy

Develop and maintain relationships with partners

Identify new retail partners and pitch Mudita product offers

Identify creative and innovative opportunities to drive discovery for Mudita products at consumer technology goods and retail trade shows

Collaborate cross-functionally to develop and execute retail marketing campaigns

Partner with Supply and Marketing teams on product launches and forecasting

Proven track record in launching retail partnerships on electronic goods market

Strong project and program management execution while driving multiple projects simultaneously

Proven negotiation, advocacy and sales skills

Excellent verbal and written English skills

Strong existing relationships with potential retail partners

Strong market research and analytical skills

Expertise in the consumer electronics industry

Genuine interest in marketing & sales tactics, technology and startups

Very detail, action and results oriented

Entrepreneurial spirit

Curiosity, ambition and persistence, you love to learn and self-improve

Expertise with CRM (Hubspot, Salesforce etc.)

Fluent English (C1)

Cool working environment

Flat structure

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parkometers

Excellent coffee (!)

Garden for summer chilling

