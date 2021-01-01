ProductsAboutCommunityStore
Retail Sales manager

City:Warsaw, Poland

Type:Full-time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

We’re looking for a person that will help us to build and grow an international network of retail partners offering Mudita’s products around the world. There will be plenty of challenges as well as opportunities for you to grow your skills and have a significant influence on the company's growth.

Key Responsibilities

  • Develop and execute an effective retail sales strategy

  • Develop and maintain relationships with partners

  • Identify new retail partners and pitch Mudita product offers

  • Identify creative and innovative opportunities to drive discovery for Mudita products at consumer technology goods and retail trade shows

  • Collaborate cross-functionally to develop and execute retail marketing campaigns

  • Partner with Supply and Marketing teams on product launches and forecasting

Requirements

  • Proven track record in launching retail partnerships on electronic goods market

  • Strong project and program management execution while driving multiple projects simultaneously

  • Proven negotiation, advocacy and sales skills 

  • Excellent verbal and written English skills

  • Strong existing relationships with potential retail partners

  • Strong market research and analytical skills

  • Expertise in the consumer electronics industry

  • Genuine interest in marketing & sales tactics, technology and startups

  • Very detail, action and results oriented

  • Entrepreneurial spirit 

  • Curiosity, ambition and persistence, you love to learn and self-improve

  • Expertise with CRM (Hubspot, Salesforce etc.) 

  • Fluent English (C1)

Cool working environment

  • Flat structure

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Flexible working hours

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Care

Great office

  • Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

  • Parking spots without parkometers

  • Excellent coffee (!)

  • Garden for summer chilling

Salary

  • From 6K PLN net (B2B/Employment Agreement)

