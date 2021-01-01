Retail Sales manager
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-time
About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.
We’re looking for a person that will help us to build and grow an international network of retail partners offering Mudita’s products around the world. There will be plenty of challenges as well as opportunities for you to grow your skills and have a significant influence on the company's growth.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and execute an effective retail sales strategy
Develop and maintain relationships with partners
Identify new retail partners and pitch Mudita product offers
Identify creative and innovative opportunities to drive discovery for Mudita products at consumer technology goods and retail trade shows
Collaborate cross-functionally to develop and execute retail marketing campaigns
Partner with Supply and Marketing teams on product launches and forecasting
Requirements
Proven track record in launching retail partnerships on electronic goods market
Strong project and program management execution while driving multiple projects simultaneously
Proven negotiation, advocacy and sales skills
Excellent verbal and written English skills
Strong existing relationships with potential retail partners
Strong market research and analytical skills
Expertise in the consumer electronics industry
Genuine interest in marketing & sales tactics, technology and startups
Very detail, action and results oriented
Entrepreneurial spirit
Curiosity, ambition and persistence, you love to learn and self-improve
Expertise with CRM (Hubspot, Salesforce etc.)
Fluent English (C1)
Cool working environment
Flat structure
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Great office
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parkometers
Excellent coffee (!)
Garden for summer chilling
Salary
From 6K PLN net (B2B/Employment Agreement)
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 9. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”