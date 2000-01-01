Sales & Business Development Assistant
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-time
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first. We’re looking for an open minded person who is up for the challenge of co-creating a vibrant community around Mudita and participating in developing successful, global product premieres. You will be a key player talking to Mudita’s customers and prospects, helping understand their needs and expectations and persuading them to order or preorder our products.
Key Responsibilities
Influencing purchase decisions of potential customers via email and chat.
Encouraging to talk about Mudita and it’s products on various platforms: social media, crowdfunding platforms, external forums.
Helping to build a vibrant community around Mudita forum by sparking and moderating meaningful discussions.
Handling customer support and refund requests
Support of the Marketing & Sales team in ad-hoc tasks
Requirements
Fluent English (C1)
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Experience in maintaining direct communication with clients
Genuine interest in sales, communication and community building
Very detail, action and results oriented
Curiosity, ambition and persistence, you love to learn and self-improve
Problem-solver with strong analytical skills
Nice to have:
Experience in sales and customer service
Experience in using Freshdesk and Freshchat
Experience with CRM (Hubspot, Salesforce etc.) and social media tools
Cool working environment
Flat structure
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Great office
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parking meters
Excellent coffee (!)
Balcony for summer chilling
Salary
From 3K PLN net
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”