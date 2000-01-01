Sales & Business Development Assistant

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-time

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first. We’re looking for an open minded person who is up for the challenge of co-creating a vibrant community around Mudita and participating in developing successful, global product premieres. You will be a key player talking to Mudita’s customers and prospects, helping understand their needs and expectations and persuading them to order or preorder our products.

Key Responsibilities

Influencing purchase decisions of potential customers via email and chat.

Encouraging to talk about Mudita and it’s products on various platforms: social media, crowdfunding platforms, external forums.

Helping to build a vibrant community around Mudita forum by sparking and moderating meaningful discussions.

Handling customer support and refund requests

Support of the Marketing & Sales team in ad-hoc tasks

Requirements

Fluent English (C1)

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Experience in maintaining direct communication with clients

Genuine interest in sales, communication and community building

Very detail, action and results oriented

Curiosity, ambition and persistence, you love to learn and self-improve

Problem-solver with strong analytical skills

Nice to have:

Experience in sales and customer service

Experience in using Freshdesk and Freshchat

Experience with CRM (Hubspot, Salesforce etc.) and social media tools

Cool working environment

Flat structure

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parking meters

Excellent coffee (!)

Balcony for summer chilling

