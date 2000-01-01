Senior Android Developer (Java/Kotlin)

City:Remote , Poland Type:Full-Time

Join Mudita and contribute to technology that harmonizes with life!

🧐 About the project:

We are crafting new products featuring our custom hardware and a tweaked Android OS (AOSP version 12), aimed at the consumer market. This is a chance to work on impactful projects that users will love..

Focus on quality and engineering excellence

Advanced and flexible tech stack

📋 Key responsibilities:

The development of new software and features for our new product line

Focus on coding with a special emphasis on the AOSP side of Android

Involvement in AOSP customization and development

😎 Requirements:

At least 3 years of experience in Kotlin/Android development

Proficiency in following technologies: Java, Kotlin, Android operating system, Git

Familiarity with Android Open Source Project (AOSP)

Willingness to learn new technologies, try new things and tackling challenges

Fluent Polish and English (written and spoken)

🚀 Nice to have:

Higher education in the field of computer science, mathematics or physics (at least bachelor degree)

Knowledge of the C programming language

Interest in electronics and a geeky enthusiasm for tech innovations

Familiarity with Jetpack Compose

Experience in agile work environment

🙌 Cool working environment:

Strong Android team (ca. 20 developers)

Efficient decision-making

26 paid days off

Focus on freedom, transparency, and quality over deadlines

Tasks tailored to the level of experience and interests

Flexible working hours

Remote work

Office location near Metro Racławicka

Benefits such as: Multisport Benefit Card, Medicover Health Care

Budget: 20-26k PLN net/month (B2B)

17-22k PLN gross/month (UOP)

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and Chairman. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.

We think bold. We have a long-term vision and we have resources to make it real.