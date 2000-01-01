Senior Android Software Engineer
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-time
Mudita is looking for an experienced, top-notch Senior Android software engineer to grow with our dev team!
About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.
We’re looking for a talented individual who will help us build a private, secure and user-friendly, AOSP-based mobile OS for our next devices. There will be plenty of challenges, as well as opportunities for you to develop your skills and have a significant influence on the company's growth.
Key Responsibilities:
New features development - 70%
Maintenance and bug fixing - 20%
Meetings - 10%
Requirements:
4+ years of experience
Strong knowledge of Android OS architecture, ecosystem and understanding of different Android platforms
Experience with Android Build System and Android HAL
Experience with Android OTA updates
Great knowledge of Kotlin and Android SDK
Strong object oriented programming skills with knowledge about SOLID
Knowledge of app architecture patterns (MVI, MVVM)
Great knowledge of version control systems (GIT)
Great knowledge of Android Architecture Components
Familiarity with Material Design Guidelines
Experience with Retrofit, RxJava, Firebase, Proguard
Experience in writing Unit tests
Experience with DI (Koin, Dagger)
English (communication and reading technical documentation)
Proactive attitude
Nice to have:
Experience with Coroutines
Experience with GoogleMaps
Experience in writing UI instrumentation tests
Experience with CI/CD configuration (Bitrise etc.)
Experience with project modularization
Board games collection :)
Cool working environment
Flat structure
Remote work
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Salary:
15 000 - 20 000 PLN net/month (b2b)
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”