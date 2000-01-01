Senior Android Software Engineer

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-time

Mudita is looking for an experienced, top-notch Senior Android software engineer to grow with our dev team!

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

We’re looking for a talented individual who will help us build a private, secure and user-friendly, AOSP-based mobile OS for our next devices. There will be plenty of challenges, as well as opportunities for you to develop your skills and have a significant influence on the company's growth.

Key Responsibilities:

New features development - 70%

Maintenance and bug fixing - 20%

Meetings - 10%

Requirements:

4+ years of experience

Strong knowledge of Android OS architecture, ecosystem and understanding of different Android platforms

Experience with Android Build System and Android HAL

Experience with Android OTA updates

Great knowledge of Kotlin and Android SDK

Strong object oriented programming skills with knowledge about SOLID

Knowledge of app architecture patterns (MVI, MVVM)

Great knowledge of version control systems (GIT)

Great knowledge of Android Architecture Components

Familiarity with Material Design Guidelines

Experience with Retrofit, RxJava, Firebase, Proguard

Experience in writing Unit tests

Experience with DI (Koin, Dagger)

English (communication and reading technical documentation)

Proactive attitude

Nice to have:

Experience with Coroutines

Experience with GoogleMaps

Experience in writing UI instrumentation tests

Experience with CI/CD configuration (Bitrise etc.)

Experience with project modularization

Board games collection :)

Cool working environment

Flat structure

Remote work

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Salary:

15 000 - 20 000 PLN net/month (b2b)