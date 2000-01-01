Mudita Pure is available in Community pre-sale. Order now!

Senior Android Software Engineer

City:Warsaw, Poland

Type:Full-time

Mudita is looking for an experienced, top-notch Senior Android software engineer to grow with our dev team!

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

We’re looking for a talented individual who will help us build a private, secure and user-friendly, AOSP-based mobile OS for our next devices. There will be plenty of challenges, as well as opportunities for you to develop your skills and have a significant influence on the company's growth.

Key Responsibilities:

New features development - 70%

Maintenance and bug fixing - 20%

Meetings - 10%

Requirements:

  • 4+ years of experience

  • Strong knowledge of Android OS architecture, ecosystem and understanding of different Android platforms

  • Experience with Android Build System and Android HAL

  • Experience with Android OTA updates

  • Great knowledge of Kotlin and Android SDK

  • Strong object oriented programming skills with knowledge about SOLID

  • Knowledge of app architecture patterns (MVI, MVVM)

  • Great knowledge of version control systems (GIT)

  • Great knowledge of Android Architecture Components

  • Familiarity with Material Design Guidelines

  • Experience with Retrofit, RxJava, Firebase, Proguard

  • Experience in writing Unit tests

  • Experience with DI (Koin, Dagger)

  • English (communication and reading technical documentation)

  • Proactive attitude

Nice to have:

  • Experience with Coroutines

  • Experience with GoogleMaps

  • Experience in writing UI instrumentation tests

  • Experience with CI/CD configuration (Bitrise etc.)

  • Experience with project modularization

  • Board games collection :)

Cool working environment

  • Flat structure

  • Remote work

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Flexible working hours

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Care

Salary:

15 000 - 20 000 PLN net/month (b2b)

