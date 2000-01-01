Senior Audio Electronics Engineer

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-time

About us

Have you always wanted to design exciting consumer electronic products in Poland and see them used in consumer households worldwide?

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

To secure continuous growth, we’re looking for a skilled Senior Audio Electronics Engineer to join

our growing R&D team in Warsaw – you’ll be committing to new product development projects from day one!

Main responsibilities

● Creating schematics & layout for premium audio products (amplifiers, speakers,

gramophones, CD-roms, streamers, headphones,....),

● Close cooperation with CAD & design team during product development stage,

● Prototypes bring-up & testing, measuring performance parameters of the built devices,

● Taking part in production testers development (creating FCT procedures, designing

hardware, etc.).

Core requirements

● Solid understanding of mixed-signals electronics (analog + digital),

● Proficiency in using at least one EDA (preferably Altium Designer),

● Previous experience in design process from idea to production,

● Experience working with analog audio amplifiers and analog audio processing,

● Knowledge of Class A/AB audio amplification, Low Impedance and High Impedance

audio amplifiers and amplifier key parameters,

● Strong understanding of discrete circuitry, and physics fundamentals, especially focused

on audio system design, speaker performance and design,

● Experience with electronic circuits simulation (e.g. using Spice),

● Knowledge of Design for Manufacturing rules,

● Knowledge of electronic equipment usage (power supply, proper voltage/current

measurements, oscilloscope setup, acoustic parameters measurement etc.),

● Analytical and problem solving skills,

● Using Polish and English on a level that allows free communication.

Nice to have

● Knowledge of high-speed layout rules,

● Experience with current audio standards and trends in streaming audio, synchronous

distribution, wireless, and audio synchronization,

● Experience with Digital Signal Processing,

● Good soldering/workshop skills,

● Experience in laboratory testing (EMC/EMI, electrical safety, environmental),

Cool working environment

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Hybrid work model

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

No open space

Parking spots without parking meters

Excellent coffee (!)

Balcony for summer chilling

Salary