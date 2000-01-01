Senior Audio Electronics Engineer
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-time
About us
Have you always wanted to design exciting consumer electronic products in Poland and see them used in consumer households worldwide?
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.
To secure continuous growth, we’re looking for a skilled Senior Audio Electronics Engineer to join
our growing R&D team in Warsaw – you’ll be committing to new product development projects from day one!
Main responsibilities
● Creating schematics & layout for premium audio products (amplifiers, speakers,
gramophones, CD-roms, streamers, headphones,....),
● Close cooperation with CAD & design team during product development stage,
● Prototypes bring-up & testing, measuring performance parameters of the built devices,
● Taking part in production testers development (creating FCT procedures, designing
hardware, etc.).
Core requirements
● Solid understanding of mixed-signals electronics (analog + digital),
● Proficiency in using at least one EDA (preferably Altium Designer),
● Previous experience in design process from idea to production,
● Experience working with analog audio amplifiers and analog audio processing,
● Knowledge of Class A/AB audio amplification, Low Impedance and High Impedance
audio amplifiers and amplifier key parameters,
● Strong understanding of discrete circuitry, and physics fundamentals, especially focused
on audio system design, speaker performance and design,
● Experience with electronic circuits simulation (e.g. using Spice),
● Knowledge of Design for Manufacturing rules,
● Knowledge of electronic equipment usage (power supply, proper voltage/current
measurements, oscilloscope setup, acoustic parameters measurement etc.),
● Analytical and problem solving skills,
● Using Polish and English on a level that allows free communication.
Nice to have
● Knowledge of high-speed layout rules,
● Experience with current audio standards and trends in streaming audio, synchronous
distribution, wireless, and audio synchronization,
● Experience with Digital Signal Processing,
● Good soldering/workshop skills,
● Experience in laboratory testing (EMC/EMI, electrical safety, environmental),
Cool working environment
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours
Hybrid work model
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Great office
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
No open space
Parking spots without parking meters
Excellent coffee (!)
Balcony for summer chilling
Salary
B2B - 8k to 16k PLN netto + VAT
Employment Agreement - 5k to 10k PLN net
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”