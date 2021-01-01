Senior React.js Developer

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full -time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Must Have

5+ years of production experience with a track record of success including understanding project requirements and delivering on them.

Great knowledge about JS fundamentals.

Great React development proficiency. That’s the base of our stack.

Good knowledge of CSS and design implementation.

Good knowledge of creating SEO-friendly websites and apps with maintainable markup.

High code quality.

Unit testing, E2E, TDD and similar skills that lead to high-quality solutions.

Building medium to big applications with modern tooling.

TypeScript (all of our apps are written in TS).

Proven work experience as a team leader.

Great communication and leadership skills.

Organizational and time-management skills.

Decision-making skills.

English - good written and spoken.

Nice to have

Experience with JAM stack (Gatsby, Netlify, Commerce Layer).

Experience with PWAs.

Experience with building Electron apps.

Experience with building e-commerce solutions.

Angular, Vue or other frameworks experience (for diversity).

a11y.

Back-end or full-stack and Dev Ops experience (Node, Express, NestJS, AWS).

Cool working environment

Flat structure

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Remote work

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parkometers

Excellent coffee (!)

Balcony for summer chilling

Salary