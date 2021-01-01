Senior Software Product Manager
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full -time
Mudita is a new Polish company which designs consumer electronics and digital solutions which help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices which will be launched worldwide.
We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products which put physical and mental health first.
During the last three years we have grown from 15 to o 120 people. We are still growing and there is a chance that we’re looking for you!
Our new Senior Software Product Manager:
Understands and anticipate client needs through research of market trends, customer feedback, current state analysis and user testing
Builds and delivers the value proposition, target customer segments, and business case to bring products to market in line with Mudita’s vision and values.
Independently leads and drives the end to end strategy and operational product roadmap for one or more complex products or a product portfolio.
Collects requirements from different stakeholders and proactively suggests new solutions
Coordinates the work of different departments like Design & Development to ensure that the deadlines are met
Builds relationships and communicates at a high level with a wide array of partners
Conducts product idea verification leveraging various marketing methods
Creates copy for the marketing materials like landing pages and ads
What you have:
Minimum 3 years of experience in Product Management/ Product Ownership of the software product
Knowledge of multiple functional areas, such as product management, engineering, UI/UX, sales, finance and marketing
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Great organizational skills
A genuine interest in marketing, especially building new software products
Curiosity, ambition and persistence, motivation to learn and self-improve
Strong analytical skills
Fluency in English
What do we offer?
Working in a human-oriented technology company like no other with all the necessary benefits and goal-oriented, yet lovable people.
Flat structure
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours & remote work
Medicover Health Care
Great office in a Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parking meters
Excellent coffee
Balcony for summer chilling
Salary
From 10K PLN net (B2B/Employment Agreement)
