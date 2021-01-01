Technical Team Leader

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people's lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don't scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions. At our office in Warsaw, we've gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Your role:

As a technical team leader you'll be responsible for:

Hiring and mentoring team members

Conducting training of team members to maximize their potential

Motivating the team to achieve organizational goals

Creating a pleasant working environment that inspires the team

Empowering team members with skills to improve their confidence, product knowledge, and communication skills.

Delegating work and assignments to the team members

Collaborating with the team to identify and fix technical problem.

Checking that software and applications are updated

Supervising system modifications

Guiding the team through technical issues and challenges

Actively assisting in daily development in projects

Main projects:

Mudita Center is an Electron-based, soon to be open sourced application with the purpose of managing the Mudita electronic devices (eg. Pure Phone) on user's desktops. It's written in React and TypeScript. We're using Redux (Rematch), Lerna for managing the monorepo, StyledComponents, Jest, React Testing Library, Webpack.

[Mudita.com](http://mudita.com/) is a web and e-commerce project based on Gatsby and Commerce Layer. It's written in React and TypeScript. We're using Redux, StyledComponents, Jest, React Testing Library, Netlify, Contentful.

We care about the code quality, testability and good practices and we're hoping you'll bring your own experience and skills to the mix.

Must Have

5+ years of production experience with a track record of success including understanding project requirements and delivering on them.

Great knowledge about JavaScript and TypeScript.

Great React development proficiency.

Experience with state management (Redux, Rematch and similar).

Good knowledge of CSS and design implementation.

Good knowledge of creating SEO-friendly and accessible websites and apps with maintainable markup.

Ability to write the code of high quality.

Unit testing, E2E, TDD and similar skills that lead to high-quality solutions.

Building medium to big applications with modern tooling.

Proven work experience as a team leader.

Great communication and leadership skills.

Organisational and time-management skills.

Decision-making skills.

English - good written and spoken.

Nice to have

Experience with JAM stack (Gatsby, Netlify and similar).

Experience with building Progressive Web Apps.

Experience with building e-commerce solutions.

Experience with building Electron apps.

Angular, Vue or other frameworks experience (for diversity).

Experience with E2E testing (Cypress).

Back-end or full-stack and Dev Ops experience (Node, Express, NestJS, AWS).

Cool working environment

Flat structure

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Remote work

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parkometers

Excellent coffee (!)

Balcony for summer chilling

Salary