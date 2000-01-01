Test Automation Engineer

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-Time

Become a part of a unique team at Mudita!

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award.

Our goal is to create unique products, featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.

Key Responsibilities:

Work within an agile software development team to analyze product level requirements and system architecture to create suitable test plans.

Perform manual and exploratory testing as needed to ensure software quality at the highest level.

Plan, create and maintain test automation scenarios.

Improve and extend existing automation frameworks.

Constantly strive to improve existing testing processes and automation solutions.

Prepare necessary reports regarding quality of a product/delivery.

Ensure the testability of new features is sufficient to maintain a high level of software quality.

Be a part of a test engineering team to share knowledge and work towards self-improvement.

Requirements:

At least 2 year of commercial experience in software testing and test automation.

At least intermediate proficiency with one or more of languages: Python, JavaScript, TypeScript.

Familiarity with Linux based operating systems..

Experience with GIT and its typical workflows.

Critical and abstract thinking skills, including analytical and troubleshooting skills.

Good knowledge of software testing techniques.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Experience with working in an agile development environment (Scrum, Kanban, etc.).

Knowledge of bug tracking tools such as JIRA or similar.

Quality-oriented mindset and strong drive to deliver great software

Nice to have:

Experience with non-functional testing (performance etc.)

Experience with DevOps culture and CI/CD tools and processes

Experience with mobile devices testing

Experience with e-commerce platform development and testing

Experience with embedded systems

Cool working environment:

26 paid days off

Flat structure

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours & remote work

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office if you want to visit us: