UI Designer

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions. At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Key Responsibilities:

Designing interfaces including websites, mobile and web apps

Collaborating with the UX designers and working closely with the development team

Creating icon sets for web and mobile applications

Being responsible for creating the documentation and working on Design Systems

Requirements:

2+ years of experience in designing web and mobile apps

Working knowledge of web and mobile platforms guidelines and patterns

Knowledge of HTML5/CSS3/JS

Experience in animations and interactions

Proficiency in design and prototyping tools such as Sketch / Figma

Flexible, process-oriented and organized personality with excellent communication and team-working skills

Ability to communicate and explain your design decisions cleanly and precisely

Open minded, looking for new solutions, attention to detail

Willingness to share your knowledge and improve internal processes

Fluent English (we use it on a daily basis)

Cool working enviroment

Remote work

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Card

Salary