Aiden Healy, a co-founder of UnPlug, has experience in psychology and leadership development on all inhabited continents.
Rohan, Head of Product for NDS, has committed his life to create mindful technology. His work and passion have earned Rohan the title of Wired magazine's 50 people who will change the world.
Susan has over 20 years of experience in academic technology and offers readers digital wellness strategies. Susan co-founded LookUp.live and cooperates with DigitalWellnessCollective.com.
A philosopher of cognitive science at the Digital Ethics Lab, Christopher Burr, Ph.D. from the University of Bristol, now examines how digital technology has reshaped our understanding of well-being.
Sherry Turkle, author of Reclaiming Conversation: The Power of Talk in the Digital Ages, is a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a digital mindfulness advocate.
Gerd Leonhard is a Humanist-Futurist Global Keynote Speaker based in Zurich.
Evgeny Morozov is a Belarussian-American writer and reacher of the apolitical and social implications of technology.
Aral Balkan is a European designer and ethicist. With Laura Kalbag, he founded Ind.ie, a web tracker blocker.
Amber Case, the author of Calm Technology, is a Cyborg anthropologist and a researcher at the Institute For The Future.