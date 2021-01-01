ProductsAboutCommunityStore

  Aiden Healy
    Aiden Healy 

    Aiden Healy, a co-founder of UnPlug, has experience in psychology and leadership development on all inhabited continents.

    Focus and productivity
  Rohan Gunatillake
    Rohan Gunatillake 

    Rohan, Head of Product for NDS, has committed his life to create mindful technology. His work and passion have earned Rohan the title of Wired magazine's 50 people who will change the world.

    Digital minimalism
  Susan Reynolds
    Susan Reynolds 

    Susan has over 20 years of experience in academic technology and offers readers digital wellness strategies. Susan co-founded LookUp.live and cooperates with DigitalWellnessCollective.com.

    Meditation and mindfulness
    Focus and productivity
  Christopher D. Burr
    Christopher D. Burr 

    A philosopher of cognitive science at the Digital Ethics Lab, Christopher Burr, Ph.D. from the University of Bristol, now examines how digital technology has reshaped our understanding of well-being.

    Meditation and mindfulness
    Digital minimalism
  Sherry Turkle
    Sherry Turkle 

    Sherry Turkle, author of Reclaiming Conversation: The Power of Talk in the Digital Ages, is a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a digital mindfulness advocate.

    Digital minimalism
  John C. Havens
    John C. Havens 

    Focus and productivity
  Gerd Leonhard
    Gerd Leonhard 

    Gerd Leonhard is a Humanist-Futurist Global Keynote Speaker based in Zurich.

    Digital minimalism
  Evgeny Morozov
    Evgeny Morozov 

    Evgeny Morozov is a Belarussian-American writer and reacher of the apolitical and social implications of technology.

    Digital minimalism
  Aral Balken
    Aral Balken 

    Aral Balkan is a European designer and ethicist. With Laura Kalbag, he founded Ind.ie, a web tracker blocker.

    Digital minimalism
  Amber Case
    Amber Case 

    Amber Case, the author of Calm Technology, is a Cyborg anthropologist and a researcher at the Institute For The Future.

    Digital minimalism
