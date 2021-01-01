ProductsAboutCommunityStore

  • Reboot
    Reboot 

    Dedicated to reinvigorating Jewish life through creative expression and rethinking history, Reboot calls for unplugging from our tech-driven world to be human.

    Meditation and mindfulness
  • Randsomly
    Randsomly.com 

    Zach Prager has been creating digital wellbeing software since grad school. For instance, Randsomly Beacon which blocks notifications and alerts to create a screen-free dinner table or bedroom.

    Focus and productivity
  • Real Life Mag
    Real Life Mag 

    Funded by Snapchat, 'Real Life' is an online magazine focusing on living with technology. With five editors, it is not a social media but offers lighter and deeper understandings of technology.

    Focus and productivity
  • Benjamin Decker
    Benjamin Decker 

    Benjamin W. Decker is the author of 'Practical Meditation for Beginners: 10 Days to a Happier, Calmer You', a true how-to guide that will empower you to meditate with confidence right away.

    Meditation and mindfulness
  • Focus@will
    Focus@will 

    Focus@will is a new music service based on human neuroscience. It helps you focus, reduce distractions, maintain your productivity and retain information when working, studying, writing and reading.

    Focus and productivity
  • foc.us
    foc.us 

    foc.us is a consumer neurotech stimulator that you can use to boost athletic performance and measure your emotional state, among other features.

    Meditation and mindfulness
  • Feel
    Feel 

    Feel is an emotion sensing wristband and app that coaches us to achieve greater mental well-being!

    Meditation and mindfulness
  • BfB Labs
    BfB Labs 

    We build engaging and effective digital mental health interventions for young people.

    Digital minimalism
  • Heart Math
    Heart Math 

    Proven to help you reduce stress and anxiety by increasing your inner balance and self-security. Learn to access your heart’s intuition to become the best version of yourself more often.

    Focus and productivity
  • slowme
    slowme 

    slowme is about taking a pause. They believe that a slower, more considered life leads to better outcomes for all. They believe that slowing down is better for people and the planet.

    Digital minimalism
