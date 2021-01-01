ProductsAboutCommunityStore

  • Vicki Shotbolt
    Vicki Shotbolt 

    Vicki Shotbolt, ParentZone CEO, engages in public speaking about digital issues and mindfulness, also enjoys sailing and playing with Teddy, her rescue dog.

    Parenting
  • Dr. Paul Marsden
    Dr. Paul Marsden 

    Paul Marsden, a chartered psychologist and lecturer at the University of the Arts, London, runs digitalwellbeing.org - dedicated to research into the effects of technology on human wellbeing.

    Digital minimalism
  • Dr. Paul Marsden
    Digtal Wellbeing 

    Founded by Dr. Paul Marsden, Digital Wellbeing promotes healthy technology use.

    Digital minimalism
  • Jon Kabat-Zinn, Ph.D.
    Jon Kabat-Zinn, Ph.D. 

    Professor emeritus of the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Jon Kabat-Zinn is a scholar, writer and meditation teacher.

    Meditation and mindfulness
  • Tami Simon
    Sounds True 

    Sounds True is a multimedia spiritual publishing company founded in 1985 by Tami Simon. For more information, visit soundstrue.com.

    Meditation and mindfulness
  • Charles A. Francis
    Mindfulness Training 

    Started by Charles A. Francis, a teacher and writer of mindfulness meditations, TrainingMindfulness is an inspirational Twitter created to help people in the search for mindfulness.

    Meditation and mindfulness
  • Sharon Salzberg
    Sharon Salzberg 

    A veteran meditation teacher, Sharon Salzberg encourages followers to accompany down her path in mindfulness and happiness meditation.

    Meditation and mindfulness
  • Ora Nadrich
    Ora Nadrich 

    Life coach, meditation teacher, journalist and writer of Says Who, follow the personal twitter account of Ora Nadrich.

    Meditation and mindfulness
  • Children's Charities' Coalition on Internet Safety
    Children's Charities' Coalition on Internet Safety 

    The Children's Charities' Coalition on Internet Safety examines digital media convergence and children, advises EU bodies and advocates for children's wellbeing in a digital age.

    Parenting
  • European Schoolnet
    European Schoolnet 

    European Schoolnet, a not-for-profit network of the Ministries of Education of EU member states in Brussels, offers policy and support for children's' organizations with innovative digital education.

    Parenting
