Digital Wellness Collective
Digital Wellness Collective
A curated network of digital wellness experts and organizations enhancing human relation through the intentional use and development of technology.
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
A curated network of digital wellness experts and organizations enhancing human relation through the intentional use and development of technology.
Chamath Palihapitiya is a venture capitalist and the founder of Social Capital. He was an early senior executive at Facebook.
Richard Williams, better known by his stage name Prince EA, is an American rapper, spoken word artist, music video director and rights activist from St Louis, Missouri.
CEO and Founder, Mazu (Children, Family, Addiction). She sought to create a solution to the issue of social media addiction and how it was affecting women, children, and families.
Rafael A. Calvo, PhD is an Professor at the Dyson School of Design Engineering (Imperial College London) and Professor and Director of the Wellbeing Technology Lab at the University of Sydney.
Tristan Harris is the director and a co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology, and co-founder of the Time Well Spent movement. Earlier, he worked as a design ethicist at Google.
Jim Kwik is a world expert in speed-reading, memory improvement, and optimal brain performance.
Yondr uses a patented system to create amazing phone-free spaces for artists, educators, organizations and individuals.
Health and science journalist and author of Vitamania and How to Break Up With Your Phone: The 30-Day Plan to Take Back Your Life.
Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here
Co-founder of the Tianqiao & Chrissy Chen Institute which he created with his wife, to advance fundamental brain science and help humanity.