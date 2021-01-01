ProductsAboutCommunityStore

  • Digital Wellness Collective
    Digital Wellness Collective 

    A curated network of digital wellness experts and organizations enhancing human relation through the intentional use and development of technology.

    Digital minimalism
  • Chamath Palihapitiya
    Chamath Palihapitiya 

    Chamath Palihapitiya is a venture capitalist and the founder of Social Capital. He was an early senior executive at Facebook.

    Digital minimalism
  • Prince Ea
    Prince Ea 

    Richard Williams, better known by his stage name Prince EA, is an American rapper, spoken word artist, music video director and rights activist from St Louis, Missouri.

    Digital minimalism
  • Janice Taylor
    Janice Taylor 

    CEO and Founder, Mazu (Children, Family, Addiction). She sought to create a solution to the issue of social media addiction and how it was affecting women, children, and families.

    Parenting
    Digital minimalism
  • Rafael Calvo
    Rafael Calvo 

    Rafael A. Calvo, PhD is an Professor at the Dyson School of Design Engineering (Imperial College London) and Professor and Director of the Wellbeing Technology Lab at the University of Sydney.

    Digital minimalism
  • Tristan Harris
    Tristan Harris 

    Tristan Harris is the director and a co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology, and co-founder of the Time Well Spent movement. Earlier, he worked as a design ethicist at Google.

    Digital minimalism
  • Jim Kwik
    Jim Kwik 

    Jim Kwik is a world expert in speed-reading, memory improvement, and optimal brain performance.

    Focus and productivity
  • YONDR
    YONDR 

    Yondr uses a patented system to create amazing phone-free spaces for artists, educators, organizations and individuals.

    Digital minimalism
  • Catherine Price
    Catherine Price 

    Health and science journalist and author of Vitamania and How to Break Up With Your Phone: The 30-Day Plan to Take Back Your Life.

    Digital minimalism
  • Chen Tianqiao
    Chen Tianqiao 

    Co-founder of the Tianqiao & Chrissy Chen Institute which he created with his wife, to advance fundamental brain science and help humanity.

    Meditation and mindfulness
