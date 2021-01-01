ProductsAboutCommunityStore

  • Environmental Health Trust
    Environmental Health Trust 

    The Environmental Health Trust carries out cutting edge research to understand and reduce environmental health risks.

    Digital minimalism
    Electromagnetic radiation
  • Wireless Education
    Wireless Education 

    Wireless Education's aim is to provide everyone everywhere with the information needed to make informed decisions about wireless technology usage and how to reduce levels of radiation exposure.

    Electromagnetic radiation
    Digital minimalism
  • A-GAP
    A-GAP 

    A-GAP provide a reprieve for those seeking a technology free environment for contemplation and spiritual rejuvenation. they're passionate about exploring tangible applications to develop their lives.

    Digital minimalism
    Focus and productivity
    Meditation and mindfulness
  • Oprah Winfrey
    Oprah Winfrey 

    Oprah Winfrey is an American media executive, actress, talk show host, television producer and philanthropist.

    Focus and productivity
    Meditation and mindfulness
  • Gregg Braden
    Gregg Braden 

    Gregg Braden is a five-time New York Timesbest-selling author and is internationally renowned as a pioneer in bridging science, spirituality and human potential!

    Meditation and mindfulness
  • Wait Until 8th
    Wait Until 8th 

    A great campaign empowering parents and equipping them with resources if they want to make a change in their local community and advocate for healthy use of technology.

    Parenting
  • Center for Humane Tech
    Center for Humane Technology 

    Nonprofit organization which seeks to reverse what they call the 'digital attention crisis' caused by technology companies and social media features in order to capture as much attention as possible.

    Digital minimalism
  • Mind over Tech
    Mind over Tech 

    Mind over Tech redesigns relationships with technology to help people focus on what matters.

    Digital minimalism
  • Digital Mindfulness
    Digital Mindfulness 

    Digital Mindfulness supports the growing community of developers, businesses, individuals, and thought leaders to facilitate innovation in time well spent experiences.

    Digital minimalism
  • Mindvalley
    Mindvalley 

    Mindvalley is an education company. It provides educational content, software, and services on self-help topics.

    Meditation and mindfulness
    Focus and productivity
    Digital minimalism
