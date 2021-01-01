Environmental Health Trust
Environmental Health Trust
The Environmental Health Trust carries out cutting edge research to understand and reduce environmental health risks.
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
Wireless Education's aim is to provide everyone everywhere with the information needed to make informed decisions about wireless technology usage and how to reduce levels of radiation exposure.
A-GAP provide a reprieve for those seeking a technology free environment for contemplation and spiritual rejuvenation. they're passionate about exploring tangible applications to develop their lives.
Oprah Winfrey is an American media executive, actress, talk show host, television producer and philanthropist.
Gregg Braden is a five-time New York Timesbest-selling author and is internationally renowned as a pioneer in bridging science, spirituality and human potential!
A great campaign empowering parents and equipping them with resources if they want to make a change in their local community and advocate for healthy use of technology.
Nonprofit organization which seeks to reverse what they call the 'digital attention crisis' caused by technology companies and social media features in order to capture as much attention as possible.
Mind over Tech redesigns relationships with technology to help people focus on what matters.
Digital Mindfulness supports the growing community of developers, businesses, individuals, and thought leaders to facilitate innovation in time well spent experiences.
Mindvalley is an education company. It provides educational content, software, and services on self-help topics.