  • Global Kids Online
    Global Kids Online 

    An international research project by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), UNICEF Office of Research-Innocenti and the EU Kids Online network.

    Parenting
  • NSPCC
    NSPCC 

    NSPCC are the leading children's charity in the UK, specialising in child protection and dedicated to the fight for every childhood. NSPCC has statutory powers to safeguard children at risk of abuse.

    Parenting
  • EMF Warriors
    EMF Warriors 

    A global movement of concerned citizens who realise modern electronic devices produce electromagnetic fields (EMF) that are not native to this earth (nnEMFs) and wreak havoc on our planet and health.

    Electromagnetic radiation
  • Daily Jomo
    Daily JOMO 

    The process of communication involves exchange. It’s what our current communication is lacking: why calling someone's voicemail or posting updates online without an exchange of ideas can feel flat.

    Digital minimalism
  • Nir and Far
    Nir and Far 

    NirandFar is about the intersection of psychology, technology, and business. Companies design consumer behavior while educating individuals about behavior change and digital distraction.

    Focus and productivity
  • Mobile Radiation
    Mobile Radiation 

    "This site is the essential guide to mobile radiation, the aim of this information is to help you understand the risks associated with long-term mobile phone radiation exposure. "

    Electromagnetic radiation
  • Raian Ali
    Raian Ali 

    Raian Ali, Professor in Computing in the Department of Computing and Informatics, of Bournemouth University, UK. He received his PhD in Software Engineering from the University of Trento, Italy.

    Focus and productivity
  • Global Wellness Institute
    Global Wellness Institute 

    The Global Wellness InstituteTM is a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower wellness worldwide by educating public and private sectors about preventative health and wellness.

    Focus and productivity
  • Common Sense Media
    Common Sense Media 

    Common Sense Media empowers parents and teachers by providing unbiased information, trusted advice and innovative tools to help harness the power of technology as a positive force in children's lives.

    Parenting
  • lifefaker.com
    Life Faker 

    A wonderful social campaign to increase the awareness of mental health problems related to social media. They launched a spoof site with envy-indulging photos ready-made for social media profiles.

    Focus and productivity
    Meditation and mindfulness
