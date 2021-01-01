Global Kids Online
Global Kids Online
An international research project by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), UNICEF Office of Research-Innocenti and the EU Kids Online network.
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
An international research project by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), UNICEF Office of Research-Innocenti and the EU Kids Online network.
NSPCC are the leading children's charity in the UK, specialising in child protection and dedicated to the fight for every childhood. NSPCC has statutory powers to safeguard children at risk of abuse.
A global movement of concerned citizens who realise modern electronic devices produce electromagnetic fields (EMF) that are not native to this earth (nnEMFs) and wreak havoc on our planet and health.
The process of communication involves exchange. It’s what our current communication is lacking: why calling someone's voicemail or posting updates online without an exchange of ideas can feel flat.
NirandFar is about the intersection of psychology, technology, and business. Companies design consumer behavior while educating individuals about behavior change and digital distraction.
"This site is the essential guide to mobile radiation, the aim of this information is to help you understand the risks associated with long-term mobile phone radiation exposure. "
Raian Ali, Professor in Computing in the Department of Computing and Informatics, of Bournemouth University, UK. He received his PhD in Software Engineering from the University of Trento, Italy.
The Global Wellness InstituteTM is a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower wellness worldwide by educating public and private sectors about preventative health and wellness.
Common Sense Media empowers parents and teachers by providing unbiased information, trusted advice and innovative tools to help harness the power of technology as a positive force in children's lives.
Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here
A wonderful social campaign to increase the awareness of mental health problems related to social media. They launched a spoof site with envy-indulging photos ready-made for social media profiles.