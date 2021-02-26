Mudita Pure Kickstarter campaign is live!
We’ve been preparing for this moment for a while and we’re finally ready to start pre-orders of Mudita Pure on Kickstarter!
A place where we share our thoughts and stories written by some great authors we collaborate with, together with news from Mudita.
Dogs know: a wandering mind is an unhappy mind.
The matte screen of an E ink display, like in Mudita Pure, does not trigger visual strain in the same way as staring at an LCD screen does.
With a lot of activities moving forward in the Mudita Pure production process, we’re here with another update.
Relationships are complex; whether you choose to live hyper-connected to your digital devices or choose a more basic, unplugged, analog type of life.
Consumers are expecting privacy, and if companies fail to provide adequate safeguards, they will find someone who can.
Over the last couple of weeks, our team members have been able to test the Mudita Pure in real life.
Mindfulness is a mind exercise, intended not only for people experiencing difficulties coping with stress and negative emotions.
We have 60 fully functional Mudita Pure devices in our hands!
We’re happy to announce that we’re open-sourcing MuditaOS - our operating system for Mudita Pure.
The latest tests revealed a problem, which we need to fix before starting the mass production. It means that we are forced to revise our production calendar.
Mudita Pure is among the winners of the German Design Awards 2021 in the "Excellent Product Design - Computer and Communication" category.
The progress we’ve made in the last weeks allows us to give you the information we’ve been all waiting for: the shipping dates of Mudita Pure.
As we’re getting ready for the release of the phone, we’ve opened pre-orders of Mudita Pure on our website.
In this blogpost we will be publishing the latest updates about Breath development.
As we have just crossed another milestone in Mudita Bell development, we are ready to share some sneak peeks with you.
Mudita Pure phone has been granted the Iron A' Design Award in Digital and Electronic Devices Design Category.
Introduction to zen meditation with Zen Master Alexander Poraj-Żakiel that will help you regain balance and focus on the present moment.
As a humane technology company, by providing solutions making users' everyday lives more mindful and slow, we’ve got slowness in our DNA.
We are happy to inform you that our debut product campaign on Kickstarter was a success, exceeding our initial goal by 262%, thanks to more than 1,000 backers!
We want to thank all of you that follow and support Mudita. It shows us that our mission is shared by many people all over the world.
Personal experiences of the founder of Mudita had a major impact on the decision of establishing it. We asked Michal to tell his story in a short documentary.
No results
We’ve been preparing for this moment for a while and we’re finally ready to start pre-orders of Mudita Pure on Kickstarter!
Ivan Cash is an interactive artist, director, speaker, and founder of Cash Studios. Ivan explores the intersection of art, design, film, and technology.
Personal experiences of the founder of Mudita had a major impact on the decision of establishing it. We asked Michal to tell his story in a short documentary.
Together with the launch of our new website, we shared with media outlets some new information on our development and our plans for the crowdfunding campaign.
Feeling stressed and overwhelmed with your work? Here are some tips for you!
We’ll talk about the positive effects L-theanine can have on your stress levels, cognitive performance, and cardiovascular and immune health.
There are a number of specialists working with electromagnetic fields (EMF) who educate people about the possible adverse health effects of radiation.
Imagine the things you would do if you had more time. Think about all of the ways you could use your time if you could temporarily pause it.
There are many aspects of smartphone technology, we’d like to introduce you to how smartphones use cellular frequencies.