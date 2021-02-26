I went 24 hours without my phone and here’s what happened
Like many other millennial females from Los Angeles, I am very self-aware that I spend too much time on my phone. What happened during my 24 hours without it?
Dogs know: a wandering mind is an unhappy mind.
The matte screen of an E ink display, like in Mudita Pure, does not trigger visual strain in the same way as staring at an LCD screen does.
With a lot of activities moving forward in the Mudita Pure production process, we’re here with another update.
Relationships are complex; whether you choose to live hyper-connected to your digital devices or choose a more basic, unplugged, analog type of life.
Consumers are expecting privacy, and if companies fail to provide adequate safeguards, they will find someone who can.
Over the last couple of weeks, our team members have been able to test the Mudita Pure in real life.
Mindfulness is a mind exercise, intended not only for people experiencing difficulties coping with stress and negative emotions.
We have 60 fully functional Mudita Pure devices in our hands!
We’re happy to announce that we’re open-sourcing MuditaOS - our operating system for Mudita Pure.
The latest tests revealed a problem, which we need to fix before starting the mass production. It means that we are forced to revise our production calendar.
Mudita Pure is among the winners of the German Design Awards 2021 in the "Excellent Product Design - Computer and Communication" category.
The progress we’ve made in the last weeks allows us to give you the information we’ve been all waiting for: the shipping dates of Mudita Pure.
As we’re getting ready for the release of the phone, we’ve opened pre-orders of Mudita Pure on our website.
In this blogpost we will be publishing the latest updates about Breath development.
As we have just crossed another milestone in Mudita Bell development, we are ready to share some sneak peeks with you.
Mudita Pure phone has been granted the Iron A' Design Award in Digital and Electronic Devices Design Category.
Introduction to zen meditation with Zen Master Alexander Poraj-Żakiel that will help you regain balance and focus on the present moment.
As a humane technology company, by providing solutions making users' everyday lives more mindful and slow, we’ve got slowness in our DNA.
We are happy to inform you that our debut product campaign on Kickstarter was a success, exceeding our initial goal by 262%, thanks to more than 1,000 backers!
We want to thank all of you that follow and support Mudita. It shows us that our mission is shared by many people all over the world.
Personal experiences of the founder of Mudita had a major impact on the decision of establishing it. We asked Michal to tell his story in a short documentary.
When was the last time you spent a few hours not glued to a screen? Yes, including all smartphones, TVs, monitors and computers.
Mudita values mindfulness, minimalism and living in the present moment. In doing so, we think that Thanksgiving is one of the most mindful holidays celebrated.
Learn to unplug from the online world so you can reconnect with the world right here, right now. This blogpost was written by the authors of Minimalism Life.
You wake up, you unlock your phone and you start your day. Let’s face it, we’ve been there. If you haven’t, consider yourself lucky.
Mudita had the opportunity to be part of the first Electromagnetic Fields Conference (EMFC) 2019, which took place in California.
We’re interested in sharing the opinions of EMF (electromagnetic field) experts and would like to introduce you to Martin Novotny.