Everything I know about mindfulness, I learned from my dog Dogs know: a wandering mind is an unhappy mind.

The Eyestrain Debate The matte screen of an E ink display, like in Mudita Pure, does not trigger visual strain in the same way as staring at an LCD screen does.

With a lot of activities moving forward in the Mudita Pure production process, we’re here with another update.

Complexities to Relationships in the Digital Age. Relationships are complex; whether you choose to live hyper-connected to your digital devices or choose a more basic, unplugged, analog type of life.

The Power of Privacy Consumers are expecting privacy, and if companies fail to provide adequate safeguards, they will find someone who can.

Over the last couple of weeks, our team members have been able to test the Mudita Pure in real life.

Little cards with huge impact. Mindfulness is a mind exercise, intended not only for people experiencing difficulties coping with stress and negative emotions.

We have 60 fully functional Mudita Pure devices in our hands!

MuditaOS goes Open Source - join the Developer Preview! We’re happy to announce that we’re open-sourcing MuditaOS - our operating system for Mudita Pure.

The latest tests revealed a problem, which we need to fix before starting the mass production. It means that we are forced to revise our production calendar.

Mudita Pure with the German Design Award 2021 Mudita Pure is among the winners of the German Design Awards 2021 in the "Excellent Product Design - Computer and Communication" category.

The progress we’ve made in the last weeks allows us to give you the information we’ve been all waiting for: the shipping dates of Mudita Pure.

Pebble Grey or Charcoal Black? As we’re getting ready for the release of the phone, we’ve opened pre-orders of Mudita Pure on our website.

In this blogpost we will be publishing the latest updates about Breath development.

As we have just crossed another milestone in Mudita Bell development, we are ready to share some sneak peeks with you.

Mudita Pure with the Iron A'Design Award 2020 Mudita Pure phone has been granted the Iron A' Design Award in Digital and Electronic Devices Design Category.

An Introduction to Meditation: Self-Awareness in Hard Times Introduction to zen meditation with Zen Master Alexander Poraj-Żakiel that will help you regain balance and focus on the present moment.

The Concept of Slowness and Mudita As a humane technology company, by providing solutions making users' everyday lives more mindful and slow, we’ve got slowness in our DNA.

The Kickstarter campaign of Mudita Pure is finished! We are happy to inform you that our debut product campaign on Kickstarter was a success, exceeding our initial goal by 262%, thanks to more than 1,000 backers!

Where does the price of Mudita Pure come from? We want to thank all of you that follow and support Mudita. It shows us that our mission is shared by many people all over the world.

Michal, the founder of Mudita, tells his incredible story Personal experiences of the founder of Mudita had a major impact on the decision of establishing it. We asked Michal to tell his story in a short documentary.