How I Got My Attention Back
You know the drill, hardwired to email and Slack, always ready to solve whatever comes next, either from within the team or outside of the companies.
A place where we share our thoughts and stories written by some great authors we collaborate with, together with news from Mudita.
Dogs know: a wandering mind is an unhappy mind.
The matte screen of an E ink display, like in Mudita Pure, does not trigger visual strain in the same way as staring at an LCD screen does.
With a lot of activities moving forward in the Mudita Pure production process, we’re here with another update.
Relationships are complex; whether you choose to live hyper-connected to your digital devices or choose a more basic, unplugged, analog type of life.
Consumers are expecting privacy, and if companies fail to provide adequate safeguards, they will find someone who can.
Over the last couple of weeks, our team members have been able to test the Mudita Pure in real life.
Mindfulness is a mind exercise, intended not only for people experiencing difficulties coping with stress and negative emotions.
We have 60 fully functional Mudita Pure devices in our hands!
We’re happy to announce that we’re open-sourcing MuditaOS - our operating system for Mudita Pure.
The latest tests revealed a problem, which we need to fix before starting the mass production. It means that we are forced to revise our production calendar.
Mudita Pure is among the winners of the German Design Awards 2021 in the "Excellent Product Design - Computer and Communication" category.
The progress we’ve made in the last weeks allows us to give you the information we’ve been all waiting for: the shipping dates of Mudita Pure.
As we’re getting ready for the release of the phone, we’ve opened pre-orders of Mudita Pure on our website.
In this blogpost we will be publishing the latest updates about Breath development.
As we have just crossed another milestone in Mudita Bell development, we are ready to share some sneak peeks with you.
Mudita Pure phone has been granted the Iron A' Design Award in Digital and Electronic Devices Design Category.
Introduction to zen meditation with Zen Master Alexander Poraj-Żakiel that will help you regain balance and focus on the present moment.
As a humane technology company, by providing solutions making users' everyday lives more mindful and slow, we’ve got slowness in our DNA.
We are happy to inform you that our debut product campaign on Kickstarter was a success, exceeding our initial goal by 262%, thanks to more than 1,000 backers!
We want to thank all of you that follow and support Mudita. It shows us that our mission is shared by many people all over the world.
Personal experiences of the founder of Mudita had a major impact on the decision of establishing it. We asked Michal to tell his story in a short documentary.
No results
You know the drill, hardwired to email and Slack, always ready to solve whatever comes next, either from within the team or outside of the companies.
It’s hard to predict how the education system and workforce will look in the next ten years. All this uncertainty may be worrisome to a parent.
In June, the Mudita team attended an insightful talk by Dr. Anastasia Dedyukhina, dedicated to understanding how the internet is changing our brain.
The idea of digital minimalism is not to reduce how much time you spend online, but rather to focus on what really matters, and ignore all the rest.
By taking a digital detox and limiting your choices to offline pursuits, you might find yourself engaging in activities you’ve missed.
The word 'Mudita' comes from Pali, an ancient Indian language, and doesn’t have a direct translation into English.
In order to live happily in a digital era we should learn how to find deeper focus, build authentic relationships and use technology in a responsible way.
A generation of smartphone natives, children often have unrestricted access to the internet, they experience both the countless benefits and the dangers.
Being efficient is more of a state of mind and way of living. See how improving your mindset and lifestyle can empower you to be the best.