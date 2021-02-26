Ditch FOMO, Embrace JOMO
In your twenties, FOMO is being afraid of skipping that one party at the dorm or a dinner out with friends, in case it turns out to be a night to remember.
Dogs know: a wandering mind is an unhappy mind.
The matte screen of an E ink display, like in Mudita Pure, does not trigger visual strain in the same way as staring at an LCD screen does.
With a lot of activities moving forward in the Mudita Pure production process, we’re here with another update.
Relationships are complex; whether you choose to live hyper-connected to your digital devices or choose a more basic, unplugged, analog type of life.
Consumers are expecting privacy, and if companies fail to provide adequate safeguards, they will find someone who can.
Over the last couple of weeks, our team members have been able to test the Mudita Pure in real life.
Mindfulness is a mind exercise, intended not only for people experiencing difficulties coping with stress and negative emotions.
We have 60 fully functional Mudita Pure devices in our hands!
We’re happy to announce that we’re open-sourcing MuditaOS - our operating system for Mudita Pure.
The latest tests revealed a problem, which we need to fix before starting the mass production. It means that we are forced to revise our production calendar.
Mudita Pure is among the winners of the German Design Awards 2021 in the "Excellent Product Design - Computer and Communication" category.
The progress we’ve made in the last weeks allows us to give you the information we’ve been all waiting for: the shipping dates of Mudita Pure.
As we’re getting ready for the release of the phone, we’ve opened pre-orders of Mudita Pure on our website.
In this blogpost we will be publishing the latest updates about Breath development.
As we have just crossed another milestone in Mudita Bell development, we are ready to share some sneak peeks with you.
Mudita Pure phone has been granted the Iron A' Design Award in Digital and Electronic Devices Design Category.
Introduction to zen meditation with Zen Master Alexander Poraj-Żakiel that will help you regain balance and focus on the present moment.
As a humane technology company, by providing solutions making users' everyday lives more mindful and slow, we’ve got slowness in our DNA.
We are happy to inform you that our debut product campaign on Kickstarter was a success, exceeding our initial goal by 262%, thanks to more than 1,000 backers!
We want to thank all of you that follow and support Mudita. It shows us that our mission is shared by many people all over the world.
Personal experiences of the founder of Mudita had a major impact on the decision of establishing it. We asked Michal to tell his story in a short documentary.
The feeling of being completely overwhelmed is a sure sign that you need to slow down! Wouldn’t it be nice to enjoy your morning, your breakfast?
We’ve started spending more time indoors and even when we are outdoors we tend to use our mobiles extensively: we even check them while walking.
You might have noticed that even entrepreneurs and celebrities such as Ed Sheeran and Simon Cowell have started to get rid of their smartphones.
Many people find that office spaces are rather uncomfortable, boring or sterile environments. This leads to stress which can negatively affect us.
To experience all of the benefits of meditation one has to invest some time, learn a few simple techniques and practice it as regularly as you can.
While there are times smartphone access is appropriate, when your child overuses devices, it can have a significant impact on their wellbeing.
Julie now lives in San Francisco, her passion for the psychological effects that are associated with technology stems from her battle with depression.
Rens van der Vorst works as a technophilosopher for Fontys University, he is the author of Appen is het Nieuwe Roken (Smartphones are the New Smoking).