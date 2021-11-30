Mudita Pure is available in Community pre-sale. Order now!

First Shipments of Mudita Pure Dispatched to Backers!

Mudita begins shipments of its much-anticipated, award-winning minimalist feature phone to its early Backers.

MuditaOS goes from Developer Preview to FULLY Open Source

The wait is OVER! Both MuditaOS & Mudita Center code is now FULLY Open Source!

Mudita Pure
Mudita Products

Final NPI Update: firm mass production & shipping dates

We know you’re all looking forward to receiving your Mudita Pure, so we have some firm mass production & shipping dates to share with you.

Mudita backstage
Mudita Products
Mudita Pure

5 reasons to switch to an alarm clock

Find out why switching to an alarm clock may be the secret to a better night's sleep!

Healthy Body and Mind
Sleep

Mudita Harmony & Mudita Bell Design/Development story

In a world of constant connection and ever-present technology, making mindful choices, for better sleep, positively impacts our health and overall well-being.

Mudita Products
Sleep

October Mudita Pure Production & Development update

We're back with another exciting update. We're almost at the finish line!

Mudita backstage
Mudita Products

Mudita Pure August/September Production Update

Here's a new update to let you know where we are in the development of Mudita Pure.

Mudita backstage
Mudita Pure

July 2021 Mudita Pure Development/Production update

It’s that time again! A new month means more progress and development when it comes to Mudita Pure.

Mudita Pure
Mudita backstage

We’re not that busy, we’re just distracted

We're not as busy as we think we are!

Digital minimalism
Focus and productivity

June 2021 Mudita Pure Production/ Development update

Things are moving forward quite quickly! We’ll do our best to update you on all of our progress. 

Mudita backstage
Mudita Pure

Reflections on Minimalism: Expectations vs. Reality

At its core, minimalism isn’t anything complicated. It's a very simple idea. It’s intentional simplicity.

Minimalism
Healthy Body and Mind

Is remote work here to stay?

As the global pandemic shuttered cities, emptied offices and accelerated existing trends in remote work, most of us moved our lives online.

Focus and productivity

Mudita Pure May 2021 development and production update

We know that you are eagerly awaiting the delivery of Mudita Pure, so we would like to share our most recent progress with you.

Mudita backstage
Mudita Pure

How ‘Zoom hoodies'​ remind me not to judge

Zoom, as well as other video-conferencing software, has helping us stay connected, however, it has also given rise to some peculiar habits.

Focus and productivity

iF Design Award 2021 for Mudita Pure

We're excited to announce that Mudita Pure, our minimalist E Ink phone, has been honored with another prominent award!

Mudita Pure
Mudita backstage

Cell phones without internet access, why should we use them?

Smartphones may be here to stay, but there are plenty of reasons to make the switch to the "less mainstream" feature phone

Digital minimalism
Mudita Pure

Mudita Pure April production & development update

Here’s a summary of the progress we’ve made in the last month and our plans for the upcoming weeks.

Mudita backstage
Mudita Pure

The Algorithm Effect: How algorithms influence our decisions

Algorithms. They are everywhere. And they can even go rouge. Whether we are aware of it or not, algorithms have become a ubiquitous part of our everyday lives.

Digital minimalism
Privacy and security
Mudita Pure

Predictive texting: The need for speed

Becoming accustomed to predictive text software may have some, unconsidered, albeit, far-reaching consequences, especially in younger individuals. 

Focus and productivity
Mudita Pure

New production schedule, and unfortunately - further delay

We are truly sorry to announce that due to the circumstances which we will further cover in this update, we have to postpone the release date of Mudita Pure.

Mudita Pure

Everything I know about mindfulness, I learned from my dog

Dogs know: a wandering mind is an unhappy mind. Dogs are undeniably remarkable mindfulness teachers, if we take the time to notice the lessons.

Healthy Body and Mind

E Ink and The Eyestrain Debate

The matte screen of an E ink display, like in Mudita Pure, does not trigger visual strain in the same way as staring at an LCD screen does.

Mudita Pure
Healthy Body and Mind

Mudita Pure Production Update - February

With a lot of activities moving forward in the Mudita Pure production process, we’re here with another update.

Mudita Pure
Mudita backstage

Complexities to Relationships in the Digital Age.

Relationships are complex; whether you choose to live hyper-connected to your digital devices or choose a more basic, unplugged, analog type of life.

Healthy Body and Mind

Our Digital Lives: The Power of Privacy

Consumers are expecting privacy, and if companies fail to provide adequate safeguards, they will find someone who can.

Mudita backstage
Mudita Pure
Privacy and security

Mudita Pure development: Production update

Over the last couple of weeks, our team members have been able to test the Mudita Pure in real life.

Mudita backstage
Mudita Pure

Little cards with huge impact.

Mindfulness is a mind exercise, intended not only for people experiencing difficulties coping with stress and negative emotions.

Mudita Pure: Production update

We have 60 fully functional Mudita Pure devices in our hands!

Mudita Pure
Mudita backstage

MuditaOS goes Open Source - join the Developer Preview!

We’re happy to announce that we’re open-sourcing MuditaOS - our operating system for Mudita Pure.

Mudita Pure
Mudita Products
Mudita backstage

Mudita Pure: Important update about the production calendar

The latest tests revealed a problem, which we need to fix before starting the mass production. It means that we are forced to revise our production calendar.

Mudita Pure
Mudita backstage

Mudita Pure with the German Design Award 2021

Mudita Pure is among the winners of the German Design Awards 2021 in the "Excellent Product Design - Computer and Communication" category.

Mudita backstage

Mudita Pure: Production update & shipping dates

The progress we’ve made in the last weeks allows us to give you the information we’ve been all waiting for: the shipping dates of Mudita Pure.

Mudita backstage

Pebble Gray or Charcoal Black?

As we’re getting ready for the release of the phone, we’ve opened pre-orders of Mudita Pure on our website.

Mudita backstage

Live updates on the Breath initiative

In this blogpost we will be publishing the latest updates about Breath development.

Mudita backstage

Mudita Harmony Update : Finalizing the details

As we have just crossed another milestone in Mudita Harmony development, we are ready to share some sneak peeks with you.

Mudita backstage
Sleep

Mudita Pure with the Iron A'Design Award 2020

Mudita Pure phone has been granted the Iron A' Design Award in Digital and Electronic Devices Design Category.

Mudita backstage

An Introduction to Meditation: Self-Awareness in Hard Times

Introduction to zen meditation with Zen Master Alexander Poraj-Żakiel that will help you regain balance and focus on the present moment.

Meditation and mindfulness

The Concept of Slowness and Mudita

As a humane technology company, by providing solutions making users' everyday lives more mindful and slow, we’ve got slowness in our DNA.

Mudita backstage

The Kickstarter campaign of Mudita Pure is finished!

We are happy to inform you that our debut product campaign on Kickstarter was a success, exceeding our initial goal by 262%, thanks to more than 1,000 backers!

Mudita backstage

Where does the price of Mudita Pure come from?

We want to thank all of you that follow and support Mudita. It shows us that our mission is shared by many people all over the world.

Mudita backstage

Michal, the founder of Mudita, tells his incredible story

Personal experiences of the founder of Mudita had a major impact on the decision of establishing it. We asked Michal to tell his story in a short documentary.

Mudita backstage

Backstage stories

All stories

No results

Leisure time: holidays offline

We’ve prepared a list of 5 wild and peaceful places in Europe which are perfect for quiet and relaxing holidays.

Focus and productivity

10 Simple Ways to Develop Good Time Management Skills

Effective time management mostly relies on its optimal use in the consistent pursuit of your goal.

Focus and productivity

COSMOS: Cohort Study of Mobile Phone Use and Health

Cell phones and other wireless devices such as laptops or tablets emit electromagnetic fields (EMF).

Electromagnetic radiation

Hypersensitivity for Electromagnetic Radiation

Swedes affected by EHS are provided full health care and can count on the understanding of both employers and doctors.

Electromagnetic radiation

Living Close to GSM Towers Could Be Hazardous for Health

Cell towers can negatively affect human health. Is there cell tower radiation safe distance? Find out more about risks of cell tower radiation.

Electromagnetic radiation
Healthy Body and Mind

What Can You Do with Your Old Mobile Phone?

A few years ago, a survey was released which confirmed that there are officially more mobile devices than people in the world.

Digital minimalism

5 Studies on Mobile Phone Radiation You Should Know About

This is a subjective list of the five most important studies on mobile phone radiation. Each study raises awareness of the potentially harmful effects.

Electromagnetic radiation

Cell Phones Expose Consumers to High Radiation Levels

While we are exposed to radiation on a regular basis in our everyday life, it is important to know how we can protect ourselves.

Electromagnetic radiation

Do People Love Technology Too Much?

We have asked Gunilla Ladberg not only about her book but also about the living conditions of EHS people in Sweden.

Electromagnetic radiation
