Mudita begins shipments of its much-anticipated, award-winning minimalist feature phone to its early Backers.

The wait is OVER! Both MuditaOS & Mudita Center code is now FULLY Open Source!

We know you’re all looking forward to receiving your Mudita Pure, so we have some firm mass production & shipping dates to share with you.

Find out why switching to an alarm clock may be the secret to a better night's sleep!

In a world of constant connection and ever-present technology, making mindful choices, for better sleep, positively impacts our health and overall well-being.

We're back with another exciting update. We're almost at the finish line!

Here's a new update to let you know where we are in the development of Mudita Pure.

It’s that time again! A new month means more progress and development when it comes to Mudita Pure.

We're not as busy as we think we are!

Things are moving forward quite quickly! We’ll do our best to update you on all of our progress.

At its core, minimalism isn’t anything complicated. It's a very simple idea. It’s intentional simplicity.

As the global pandemic shuttered cities, emptied offices and accelerated existing trends in remote work, most of us moved our lives online.

We know that you are eagerly awaiting the delivery of Mudita Pure, so we would like to share our most recent progress with you.

Zoom, as well as other video-conferencing software, has helping us stay connected, however, it has also given rise to some peculiar habits.

We're excited to announce that Mudita Pure, our minimalist E Ink phone, has been honored with another prominent award!

Smartphones may be here to stay, but there are plenty of reasons to make the switch to the "less mainstream" feature phone

Here’s a summary of the progress we’ve made in the last month and our plans for the upcoming weeks.

Algorithms. They are everywhere. And they can even go rouge. Whether we are aware of it or not, algorithms have become a ubiquitous part of our everyday lives.

Becoming accustomed to predictive text software may have some, unconsidered, albeit, far-reaching consequences, especially in younger individuals.

We are truly sorry to announce that due to the circumstances which we will further cover in this update, we have to postpone the release date of Mudita Pure.

Dogs know: a wandering mind is an unhappy mind. Dogs are undeniably remarkable mindfulness teachers, if we take the time to notice the lessons.

The matte screen of an E ink display, like in Mudita Pure, does not trigger visual strain in the same way as staring at an LCD screen does.

With a lot of activities moving forward in the Mudita Pure production process, we’re here with another update.

Relationships are complex; whether you choose to live hyper-connected to your digital devices or choose a more basic, unplugged, analog type of life.

Consumers are expecting privacy, and if companies fail to provide adequate safeguards, they will find someone who can.

Over the last couple of weeks, our team members have been able to test the Mudita Pure in real life.

Mindfulness is a mind exercise, intended not only for people experiencing difficulties coping with stress and negative emotions.

We have 60 fully functional Mudita Pure devices in our hands!

We’re happy to announce that we’re open-sourcing MuditaOS - our operating system for Mudita Pure.

The latest tests revealed a problem, which we need to fix before starting the mass production. It means that we are forced to revise our production calendar.

Mudita Pure is among the winners of the German Design Awards 2021 in the "Excellent Product Design - Computer and Communication" category.

The progress we’ve made in the last weeks allows us to give you the information we’ve been all waiting for: the shipping dates of Mudita Pure.

As we’re getting ready for the release of the phone, we’ve opened pre-orders of Mudita Pure on our website.

In this blogpost we will be publishing the latest updates about Breath development.

As we have just crossed another milestone in Mudita Harmony development, we are ready to share some sneak peeks with you.

Mudita Pure phone has been granted the Iron A' Design Award in Digital and Electronic Devices Design Category.

Introduction to zen meditation with Zen Master Alexander Poraj-Żakiel that will help you regain balance and focus on the present moment.

As a humane technology company, by providing solutions making users' everyday lives more mindful and slow, we’ve got slowness in our DNA.

We are happy to inform you that our debut product campaign on Kickstarter was a success, exceeding our initial goal by 262%, thanks to more than 1,000 backers!

We want to thank all of you that follow and support Mudita. It shows us that our mission is shared by many people all over the world.

Personal experiences of the founder of Mudita had a major impact on the decision of establishing it. We asked Michal to tell his story in a short documentary.